caption An Idaho man won a lawsuit against his homeowners association, after he claimed they discriminated against his Christian beliefs by trying to cancel his annual Christmas extravaganza. source KREM

Late last month, an Idaho jury awarded Jeremy Morris $75,000 after he sued his homeowners association for trying to block him from hosting a Christmas event at his home.

Morris claimed that the HOA discriminated against his Christian religion.

Jeremy Morris first ran into issues with the West Hayden Homeowners Association before he moved into his home on Ferndale Drive in January 2015.

For years at his previous home, Morris had held an event on the five nights leading up to Christmas, to spread his Christian faith and raise money for charity.

So when his family was in the process of buying their next home, they made sure to reach out to the HOA to let them know they planned to continue the yuletide tradition.

He says they sent him a letter back, saying the lights and noise would no doubt break the HOA’s rules and that they were concerned because “some of our residents are non-Christians or of another faith” and they didn’t “even want to think of the problems that could bring up.”

Once the holiday season came around though, Morris, who is a lawyer, believed he was legally in the right to continue the event and held it without the HOA’s permission.

caption Each year, Jeremy Morris holds an event at his home in the five days leading up to Christmas, to spread his Christian faith and raise money for charity. source Fox News

Morris says he was met with heavy resistance by some of his neighbors, who he told the Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press yelled foul language at the people attending the event, telling them, “Get out, this is our neighborhood.” One woman said someone went so far as to kick her car, according to Morris.

“Anyone who doubts that the ‘war on Christmas,’ or as I like to call it – the ‘war on Christians’ – is real in this country, they can just look to my case for proof of that,” Morris told Fox News on Sunday.

The story originally made national headlines in 2015 when Morris contacted Fox News and the network covered the case.

Last year, the family had enough and sued their HOA for discriminating against their Christian religion.

Late last month, a federal jury sided with the family, awarding them $60,000 in compensatory damages and $15,000 in punitive damages.

Morris has told several outlets that he plans to use the money to move.

“Our family will live wherever we want to live to spread the message of Jesus Christ and the birth of our savior,” he told the Seattle Times. “We’re looking forward. We’re positive. We’re excited.”