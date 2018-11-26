Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi reportedly turns down plea deal from Robert Mueller: ‘I will not lie to save my life’

Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi says that special counsel Robert Mueller offered him a plea deal, but he turned it down.

Corsi told reporters that he maintains his innocence and refuses to support an accusation he says was included in the plea deal: that he perjured himself in front of a grand jury.

Mueller has reportedly been investigating whether or not Corsi was involved in early communications surrounding hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign that were eventually given to WikiLeaks.

Jerome Corsi, an associate of Roger Stone, documented conspiracy theorist, and central figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, has told reporters that he’s been offered a plea deal by Mueller, but that he didn’t take it.

Corsi says he refused the deal, in which he would have pleaded guilty to a single count of perjury relating to statements made about WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, because he still believes that he’s innocent, according to journalists Anna Schecter and Natasha Bertrand.

“They want me to say I willfully lied. I’m not going to agree that I lied. I did not. I will not lie to save my life,” Corsi reportedly said.

Mueller has reportedly been investigating whether or not Corsi had early knowledge of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign that were eventually published by WikiLeaks. Mueller has reportedly been looking into whether Corsi was involved in passing information among Stone, WikiLeaks, and Russian-linked hacker Guccifer 2.0 – who is believed to be a proxy for the Russian military.

Stone, who advised President Donald Trump’s campaign, communicated with Guccifer 2.0 and Corsi throughout the campaign.

Corsi, who was previously the Washington bureau chief of conspiracy theory website InfoWars, was reportedly presented with evidence from Mueller’s team that he lied about having prior knowledge of the hacked emails after he was served a grand jury subpoena in August.

Corsi previewed the prosecution efforts earlier this month on YouTube.

“I fully anticipate that the next few days I will be indicted by Mueller for some form rather [sic] of giving false information to the special counsel … or [however] they want to do the indictment,” he said.