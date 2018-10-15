‘The Walking Dead’ actor says his new season 9 romance was his first on-screen kiss and he was inspired by ‘The Office’

caption Jerry is doing more than trying to survive in the zombie apocalypse. source AMC

Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” showed King Ezekiel’s guard, Jerry (Cooper Andrews), finding some romance of his own in the zombie apocalypse.

In an interview with INSIDER, Andrews said it was his first on-screen kiss.

He prepped for the role by watching a bunch of TV and movies.

He really honed in on “The Office” and tried to channel Jim and Pam’s romance after watching a bunch of their scenes.

“The Walking Dead” may be saying goodbye to Rick (Andrew Lincoln) this season, but it’s also saying hello to at least one budding relationship.

The first trailer for season nine shows fan-favorite Jerry (Cooper Andrews) lock lips with the Kingdom’s very own Nabila (Nadine Marissa). Sunday’s episode, “The Bridge” finally showed the scene in question. Romance is a little out of character for Jerry who is usually acting as King Ezekiel’s bodyguard.

“I was excited about it … just to know that Jerry isn’t just shadowing Ezekiel all the time,” Andrews told INSIDER of his relationship with Nabila. “It just kind of proves that this life that we’re viewing is more than just trying to survive. It’s also my first on-screen kiss.”

“I was like, ‘I hope I don’t suck at this,'” he quickly added.

Andrews said he prepped a lot for the big moment. He used some other shows for inspiration, but there was one favorite he really channeled.

“I was watching all of these TV shows and movies, [thinking] like, ‘How do you kiss?’ Because I think I do it wrong. I think I do it weird,” Andrews said. “I always watch ‘The Office.’ ‘The Office’ is now always on for me. I watched enough of Jim and Pam kissing throughout the seasons that I was like, ‘OK. I’m gonna try and be like Jim on this.’ So that was my best imitation.”

caption Pam and Jim’s first kiss on “The Office.” Do you think Jerry nailed it? source NBC

From the episode, it doesn’t look like Andrews’ first on-screen kiss. The actor admitted he probably didn’t have the mintiest breath on the day of filming.

caption Compare Jerry and Nabila’s kiss with Jim and Pam’s. source AMC

“I think on the day I was just eating ground beef and onion and she [Marissa] was drinking black coffee. We didn’t think about it. Whoops!” said Andrews. Andrews doesn’t look like he’ll be the only survivor finding love in the apocalypse during season nine. A close watch of the trailer shows Ezekiel getting pretty cozy with Carol (Melissa McBride).

The “Walking Dead” season 8 Blu-ray and DVD is available now. You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.