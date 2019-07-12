House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says ‘articles of impeachment are under consideration’ for Trump

caption Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee’s chairman, Jerry Nadler, on Friday said “articles of impeachment are under consideration” for President Donald Trump.

Nadler added that no “final determination” had been made.

The Judiciary Committee has been looking into whether the president obstructed justice amid the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election interference.

Democratic leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have urged caution on moving forward with impeachment, citing concerns that failing to remove Trump from office might benefit him ahead of an election year.

A July 3 Gallup poll found that 45% of Americans said Trump should be impeached, while 53% said he should not be.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The House Judiciary Committee’s chairman, Jerry Nadler, on Friday made one of his most direct statements yet on the subject of impeachment.

“Articles of impeachment are under consideration as part of the Committee’s investigation, although no final determination has been made,” Nadler said. “In addition, the Committee has the authority to recommend its own articles of impeachment for consideration by the full House.”

.@RepJerryNadler: "Articles of impeachment are under consideration as part of the committee's investigation although no final determination has been made." Full video here: https://t.co/TWqUnZqQ2B pic.twitter.com/i8CNy47y76 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 12, 2019

This came a day after the Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas for 12 key witnesses, including the White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who were mentioned in the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation.

This also comes ahead of the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, which is set for July 17.

Read more: We hired the author of ‘Black Hawk Down’ and an illustrator from ‘Archer’ to adapt the Mueller report so you’ll actually read it

Democratic leaders have continuously pumped the brakes on impeachment discussions, at times facing dissent on the matter from some of the more progressive and younger members of the party like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cited concerns that launching impeachment proceedings that do not result in Trump’s removal from office could only serve to the president’s benefit ahead of an election year.

Recent polling has shown the public to be split over the issue of impeachment. A July 3 Gallup poll, for example, found 45% of Americans saying Trump should be impeached, compared with 53% who said he should not be.