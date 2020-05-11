Ben Stiller paid tribute to his father, comedian Jerry Stiller, who has died aged 92

caption Jerry Stiller (right), father of Ben Stiller (left), has died at 92. source Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Ben Stiller confirmed his father, comedian and “Seinfeld” star Jerry Stiller, had died of natural causes at the age of 92 in an emotional tweet on Monday.

Ben tweeted a photo of his late father, captioned: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes.”

He added that he “was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry was known for his roles in “Seinfeld,” in which he played George Costanzas’ father Frank, and as Arthur Spooner in “The King of Queens.”

Throughout his career, he also appeared alongside his son in the likes of “Zoolander,” “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Heavyweights,” and “Hot Pursuit.”