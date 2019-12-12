This timeline shows how the deadly Jersey City shooting unfolded

caption Police officers arrive at the scene of a shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday. source ENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty Images

Six people were killed, including the two gunmen, in a shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The massacre started with the killing of a Jersey City police officer, and ended when cops drove through the entrance of a Jewish grocery store and found the two gunmen dead.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal gave the most detailed timeline yet of Tuesday’s deadly Jersey City shooting in a press conference on Wednesday.

The bloodshed started with the killing of Jersey City police Det. Joe Seals, and progressed to an hours-long shootout between police and the two gunmen, who hid out in a Jewish grocery store.

When the shooting finally came to a close Tuesday afternoon, three others were found dead in and outside the grocery store, in addition to the two gunmen, who appear to have a connection to a hate group.

Here’s the timeline we have so far of how the shooting unfolded, according to officials.

At some point on Tuesday, December 10 — David Anderson and Francine Graham shot and killed Det. Joe Seals in Bay View Cemetery in Jersey City.

source GoFundMe

12:21 p.m. — Anderson and Graham pull up in front of JC Kosher Supermarket, about a mile away from the cemetery. Within seconds of arriving, they get out of the vehicle and begin shooting into the store.

caption Video released Wednesday shows the Jersey City shooters entering the kosher grocery Tuesday afternoon. source CBS News

Grewal said it’s believed that the three victims were killed almost immediately upon the suspects entering the store. One person inside the store escaped and is recovering, and authorities have not named them.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Leah Mindel Ferencz, the wife of the store’s owner; 49-year-old Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, a worker; and 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, a customer and rabbinical student, according to The New York Times.

12:38 p.m. — A 911 caller phones the Jersey City Police Department after finding Seals’ body in Bay View Cemetery.

12:43 p.m. — Police officers arrive in the vicinity of the supermarket and begin engaging with the suspects, sparking what Grewal called a “long and protracted shootout.”

3:25 p.m. — A police armored vehicle breaks through the entryway of the grocery.

3:47 p.m. — Officers discover the bodies of the shooters inside the store.

caption Jersey City shooting suspects David Anderson, left, and Francine Graham, right, are pictured above. source New Jersey Attorney General’s Office

After the suspects were found dead, Grewal said authorities looked through their U-Haul and found a pipe bomb. An official with the FBI said that pipe bomb was crude, but it was a viable device.

In the hours after the attack, it came to light that one or both of the shooters were tied to a hate group, the Black Hebrew Israelites.

caption Black Hebrew Israelites are seen protesting in Washington, DC in November 2018. A militant wing of the group has been described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. source Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Law enforcement sources told local outlets that Anderson, and possibly also Graham, were connected to the Black Hebrew Israelites.

Black Hebrew Israelites believe they are the true descendants of the ancient Israelites and believe any other groups identifying as Jews are impostors, an idea rejected by mainstream Judaism.

There are several different Black Hebrew Israelite sects, not all of which hold the same beliefs. Some of them, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, are associated with anti-Semitic and anti-white Black Nationalist hate groups.

“Although most Hebrew Israelites are neither explicitly racist nor anti-Semitic and do not advocate violence, there is a rising extremist sector within the Hebrew Israelite movement whose adherents believe that Jews are devilish impostors and who openly condemn whites as evil personified, deserving only death or slavery,” the SPLC details on its website.

12:56 p.m. on Wednesday — Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the grocery store was clearly “targeted,” but Grewal said it was too early to state a clear motive.

“We shouldn’t parse words. To stop hate + anti-Semitism we need to call it out QUICKLY for what it is,” Fulop tweeted on Wednesday. “Some will say don’t call it anti-semitism or a hate crime till a longer review but being Jewish myself + the grandson of holocaust survivors I know enough to call it what this is.”

Wednesday — Grewal confirmed that Anderson and Graham were also suspects in a murder in Bayonne.

caption Michael Rumberger. source GoFundMe

Uber driver Michael Rumberger was found in the trunk of a car on Saturday, according to NBC News.