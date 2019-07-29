A hacker reportedly posted racist, homophobic tweets to Jessica Alba’s twitter account over the weekend

caption Jessica Alba is known for her roles in “The Fantastic Four” franchise. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Actress Jessica Alba was reportedly the target of a hacker who posted racist, homophobic messages to her Twitter account over the weekend.

Alba’s account was apparently hacked to include inflammatory tweets about 9/11, Adolf Hitler, and immigrants, with the hacker using racial epithets in the tweets.

Fans were concerned after seeing the hateful tweets, which have since been removed from Alba’s page.

“The Fantastic Four” actress Jessica Alba appears to have been the target of a hacker who posted hateful, homophobic messages to her Twitter account early Sunday morning.

While the tweets have since been deleted, screenshots from users show appear to show some of the inflammatory tweets that were posted to Alba’s account, which reportedly included racial epithets, homophobic slurs, and pro-Nazi sentiments.

There also appeared to be a tweet that claimed “handicap f——” were responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

JESSICA ALBA GETTING HACKED IS THE MOST UNPRECEDENTED EVENT OF 2019 pic.twitter.com/LvilxNNWD0 — im baby (@Hegg99) July 28, 2019

Jessica Alba did not carry the entire Fantastic Four franchise on her back to get hacked in her sleep while she was just trying to sell us multi-vitamins pic.twitter.com/uW9difW3hh — Blake (@TheBlakeBagu) July 28, 2019

Twitter users were quick to express their concern after the tweets were reportedly posted to Alba’s account.

Jessica Alba just wants to sell you some training pants. Why ya gotta do her dirty like this? #JessicaAlbaHacked pic.twitter.com/6BIPvkosEM — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) July 28, 2019

JESSICA ALBA AIN’T DO NOTHING BUT SELL SUNSCREEN AND MIND HER BUSINESS AND Y’ALL DO THIS TO HER I HATE HUMANS SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/p6N9fgEGH9 — GOHSOKA (@GohsokaReborn) July 28, 2019

As of Monday morning, the tweets had been removed from Alba’s Twitter account, although plenty of screenshots were still circulating on the internet.

Representatives for Jessica Alba didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.