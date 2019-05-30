A female UFC star celebrated her latest championship win by posing naked, and it turns out it’s a growing trend amongst fighters

caption Jessica Andrade. source Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jessica Andrade celebrated her recent UFC championship win by stripping naked for an Instagram photo.

It follows a trend amongst fighters who have bared all for photo shoots.

Andrade joins a famous list that includes Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor, who both featued in ESPN’s “body issue” shoots in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

A 27-year-old with a base fighting style that blends boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Andrade is a veteran of 32 fights.

She has competed in the UFC since 2013, bouncing back from a debut loss against Liz Carmouche to win 11 times in six years, including her most recent triumph – a slam knockout win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 on May 11, a victory that saw her crowned strawweight champion of the world.

The nature of the victory saw Andrade earn a “Performance of the Night” bonus, as well as a “Fight of the Night” credential.

She has celebrated her success by stripping off and posing naked with her belt, uploading the photo to her official Instagram account.

Andrade is not the first fighter to bare all, as she follows many other famous fighters who have gone nude.

The former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey famously stripped off for ESPN’s body issue in 2012. This was at a time when Rousey had just beaten Miesha Tate for the first time, and was about to embark on a run of dominant and brutal victories over Tate for a second time, Cat Zingano, and Bethe Correia.

It’s not just female fighters, either. Conor McGregor, a former two-weight world champion, also posed for ESPN, stripping to nothing but hand wraps for a 2016 issue.