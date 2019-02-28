31 photos that show Jessica Biel’s dramatic fashion evolution

caption Both her hair color and her fashion choices have transformed. source Jon Kopaloff and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel was a teen when she starred on “7th Heaven.”

Her fashion style has changed in the more than two decades she’s been acting.

She used to love her crop tops but has changed to more glamorous looks.

Jessica Biel has undergone a pretty dramatic style transformation.

The 35-year-old actress was just 14 when she was cast on “7th Heaven,” which premiered back in 1996. Since then, she’s been known for her roles in films like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The A-Team.” Her most recent role as the lead character in the USA’s “The Sinner” secured her a number of award nominations.

Here’s a look through Biel’s fashion choices through the years, from questionable crop tops to glamorous gowns.

The “7th Heaven” star was 17 when she wore this blue tank to Nickelodeon’s 12th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in 1999.

caption She was cast when she was 14 years old. source Brenda Chase/Getty Images

She was a big fan of crop tops in the early 2000s.

caption This was in 2002. source David Klein/Getty Images

There’s a lot going on with this outfit, from the leather jacket to the scarf to those heels.

caption This was at the 2002 premiere of “The Rules Of Attraction.” source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Biel went blonde and then paired an off-shoulder blouse over a white tank with bell-bottoms and a non-useful belt.

caption This was at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

She showed up to a pre-Oscar benefit with cowboy boots and a jean skirt in 2005.

caption It was an interesting outfit choice. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here she is in a mismatched patterned dress in 2005.

caption This was at the MTV Movie Awards. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Biel was named Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive in 2005 and wore this dress for the announcement and cover reveal.

caption She carried a cute clutch at her side. source Evan Agostini/Getty Image

The actress attended the 2007 Golden Globe Awards in this sparkly gown.

caption She still had her lighter hair. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She chose a hot pink halter dress — and belt — for the 2007 Academy Awards.

caption She was in the Oscar-nominated film “The Illusionist.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She donned an interesting suit with bell-bottom slacks during the Rome International Film Festival in 2008.

caption She starred in the film “Easy Virtue,” which was shown at the festival. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

She picked this slouchy black dress for the “Easy Virtue” movie premiere.

caption This was in 2008. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

She wore a gorgeous patterned gown to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards Dinner.

caption This was in 2009. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A fan of ruffles, Biel wore this white gown to the 2009 Academy Awards.

caption She paired it with a black clutch. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

She later changed into a purple ruffled gown for the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

caption It looks more purple in other lighting. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Biel stepped out in this bright red, ruffled gown with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake at the 2009 Met Gala.

caption The theme was “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion.” source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

To be honest, I’m not quite sure what she decided to wear to the “A-Team” movie premiere in 2010, but there’s something lace under whatever it is.

caption She makes some weird outfit choices. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The sheer red dress that she wore for the 2010 UK premiere of “The A-Team” blended in with the carpet.

caption Where does the dress end? source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

She chose a lovely lace dress for the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.

caption Her hair was also darker. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For the “Hitchcock” premiere in 2012, she chose a sparkly shirt and pant combo.

caption She also went with blunt bangs. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She wore a simple, shiny gown to the Oscars in 2014.

caption Her hair was lighter again. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Biel and now-husband Justin Timberlake were honored at the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards where she wore a ruffled dress that was open in the middle but connected by the neck.

caption The two became parents in 2015. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Still with the ruffles, the actress picked this blush pink dress with huge ruffled sleeves for the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS.

caption It was an off-the-shoulder dress. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Biel’s gray gown for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016 was stunning.

caption She went with her husband. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She picked a deep-V dress with flower details for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

caption Husband Justin Timberlake matched in black. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She looked regal in a shimmery sequined gold gown with a matching dramatic necklace to the 2017 Oscars.

caption Her clutch matched. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She changed into a golden caped dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

caption She even switched out her clutch, too. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Biel wore a sparkly two-toned gown to the 2017 Emmys.

caption Her hair was voluminous and perfect for the dress. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala, Biel wore a see-through dress with small flowers on it over a black bra and high-waisted undergarment.

caption She added a black clutch. source JB Lacroix/ WireImage/Getty Images

Biel wore a black gown to the 2018 Golden Globes where she was nominated for “The Sinner.”

caption She wore a diamond bracelet. source George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

She wore a light blue jumpsuit with scalloped top to a New York screening of “The Sinner.”

caption She paired it with white shoes. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For the 2018 Emmys, where she was nominated for “The Sinner,” the actress wore a stunning white dress covered in half-circle patterns.