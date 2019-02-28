31 photos that show Jessica Biel’s dramatic fashion evolution

- source
- Jon Kopaloff and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
- Jessica Biel was a teen when she starred on “7th Heaven.”
- Her fashion style has changed in the more than two decades she’s been acting.
- She used to love her crop tops but has changed to more glamorous looks.
Jessica Biel has undergone a pretty dramatic style transformation.
The 35-year-old actress was just 14 when she was cast on “7th Heaven,” which premiered back in 1996. Since then, she’s been known for her roles in films like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The A-Team.” Her most recent role as the lead character in the USA’s “The Sinner” secured her a number of award nominations.
Here’s a look through Biel’s fashion choices through the years, from questionable crop tops to glamorous gowns.
The “7th Heaven” star was 17 when she wore this blue tank to Nickelodeon’s 12th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in 1999.
- Brenda Chase/Getty Images
She was a big fan of crop tops in the early 2000s.
- David Klein/Getty Images
There’s a lot going on with this outfit, from the leather jacket to the scarf to those heels.
- Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Biel went blonde and then paired an off-shoulder blouse over a white tank with bell-bottoms and a non-useful belt.
- Mark Mainz/Getty Images
She showed up to a pre-Oscar benefit with cowboy boots and a jean skirt in 2005.
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Here she is in a mismatched patterned dress in 2005.
- Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Biel was named Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive in 2005 and wore this dress for the announcement and cover reveal.
- Evan Agostini/Getty Image
The actress attended the 2007 Golden Globe Awards in this sparkly gown.
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
She chose a hot pink halter dress — and belt — for the 2007 Academy Awards.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She donned an interesting suit with bell-bottom slacks during the Rome International Film Festival in 2008.
- Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
She picked this slouchy black dress for the “Easy Virtue” movie premiere.
- Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
She wore a gorgeous patterned gown to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards Dinner.
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
A fan of ruffles, Biel wore this white gown to the 2009 Academy Awards.
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
She later changed into a purple ruffled gown for the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Biel stepped out in this bright red, ruffled gown with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake at the 2009 Met Gala.
- Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
To be honest, I’m not quite sure what she decided to wear to the “A-Team” movie premiere in 2010, but there’s something lace under whatever it is.
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The sheer red dress that she wore for the 2010 UK premiere of “The A-Team” blended in with the carpet.
- Ian Gavan/Getty Images
She chose a lovely lace dress for the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
For the “Hitchcock” premiere in 2012, she chose a sparkly shirt and pant combo.
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
She wore a simple, shiny gown to the Oscars in 2014.
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Biel and now-husband Justin Timberlake were honored at the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards where she wore a ruffled dress that was open in the middle but connected by the neck.
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Still with the ruffles, the actress picked this blush pink dress with huge ruffled sleeves for the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS.
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Biel’s gray gown for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016 was stunning.
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
She picked a deep-V dress with flower details for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She looked regal in a shimmery sequined gold gown with a matching dramatic necklace to the 2017 Oscars.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She changed into a golden caped dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
We can’t wait to see what she wears next.
Biel wore a sparkly two-toned gown to the 2017 Emmys.
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
For the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala, Biel wore a see-through dress with small flowers on it over a black bra and high-waisted undergarment.
- JB Lacroix/ WireImage/Getty Images
Biel wore a black gown to the 2018 Golden Globes where she was nominated for “The Sinner.”
- George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
She wore a light blue jumpsuit with scalloped top to a New York screening of “The Sinner.”
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
For the 2018 Emmys, where she was nominated for “The Sinner,” the actress wore a stunning white dress covered in half-circle patterns.
- Dan MacMedan/Getty Image