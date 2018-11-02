Jessica Biel took on Jimmy Fallon in a ‘Best Friends Challenge’ to prove she knows her husband, Justin Timberlake, better

- source
- NBC
- During Thursday’s episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jessica Biel took on Jimmy Fallon to prove she knows husband Justin Timberlake better than he does.
- While participating in the “Best Friends Challenge,” Biel and Fallon tried to guess Timberlake’s answers to four questions.
- The “Sinner” actress and executive producer got three questions correct and the late night host nailed two of his responses.
- Watch the video below.
