Jessica Biel took on Jimmy Fallon in a ‘Best Friends Challenge’ to prove she knows her husband, Justin Timberlake, better

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married in 2012.

caption
source
NBC

  • During Thursday’s episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jessica Biel took on Jimmy Fallon to prove she knows husband Justin Timberlake better than he does.
  • While participating in the “Best Friends Challenge,” Biel and Fallon tried to guess Timberlake’s answers to four questions.
  • The “Sinner” actress and executive producer got three questions correct and the late night host nailed two of his responses.
  • Watch the video below.

