Jessica Chastain sent a happy birthday message to her ‘lookalike’ Bryce Dallas Howard calling her ‘sweet twinny’

Chastain and Howard both starred in

Chastain and Howard both starred in “The Help.”
  • Jessica Chastain tweeted a happy birthday message to her lookalike Bryce Dallas Howard on March 2.
  • Chastain posted a video of Howard singing “I Am Not Jessica Chastain,” a parody song by YouTube channel Legolambs, saying: “Happy Birthday sweet twinny @BryceDHoward I’m so honored to be YOUR lookalike.”
  • Chastain and Howard, who was celebrating her 28th birthday, look eerily alike and have often been mistaken for one another.
  • Howard originally filmed herself singing the song in 2015, and Chastain posted it on her Instagram at the time, saying: “Everyone get it yet?”
  • Chastain is best known for her Oscar-nominated turn in “Zero Dark Thirty,” while Howard gained popularity for her “Jurassic World” role. They costarred in “The Help” in 2011.
  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

