Jessica Simpson says she turned down female lead in ‘The Notebook’ because of sex scene with childhood crush Ryan Gosling

caption Jessica Simpson said she didn’t want to do the sex scene with her childhood crush Ryan Gosling. source Jason Merritt/ Getty Images/The Notebook/Facebook

Jessica Simpson said she turned down Rachel McAdam’s role in “The Notebook” as she didn’t want to do a sex scene with Ryan Gosling.

Simpson wrote in her new tell-all memoir “Open Book” that she wasn’t comfortable with the scene as she previously knew Gosling from their “The Mickey Mouse Club” days.

“I knew exactly what the movie was about because I had read the script but turned it down because they wouldn’t budge on taking out the sex scene. And it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people,” she said, according to excerpts obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The 39-year-old said she regretted turning down a chance to be in the iconic movie when she watched it on a plane, just after she split with ex-husband Nick Lachey.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jessica Simpson claimed she was up for the female lead in the 2004 drama “The Notebook,” but turned the role down because of the sex scene.

Simpson explained in her new tell-all memoir “Open Book” she wasn’t comfortable doing the scene as she was married to Nick Lachey at the time – and it was to be with her former childhood crush Ryan Gosling.

“I knew exactly what the movie was about because I had read the script but turned it down because they wouldn’t budge on taking out the sex scene,” she said.

“And it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people,” Simpson said according to quotes obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Simpson met Gosling during auditions for “The Mickey Mouse Club” when she was just 12 years old. While Gosling got cast for the Disney show, she didn’t make the cut.

But Simpson’s fleeting time with Gosling didn’t stop her from developing a bit of a crush on him, as she revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last Thursday that she thought the Canadian was “so cool” and “cute.” She referred to the actor as her first “hard crush” in her memoir too, saying, “I was in love. Before anybody knew how hot Ryan Gosling was going to become, I had a vision.”

Simpson also confessed in “Open Book” that she regretted giving up the role of Allie Hamilton in “The Notebook” – which ultimately went to Rachel McAdams – just after she split with Lachey.

She wrote that during a flight to Texas, just hours before her break-up went public, the movie played on the in-flight entertainment system.

caption Rachel McAdams was cast as Allie Hamilton opposite Gosling in the iconic 2004 movie. source New Line Cinema

“They announced that the movie we all had to watch was “The Notebook,” ‘Oh God’, I thought. The most romantic movie in the world, and I was leaving Nick.”

“The movie was on every screen, and I was swept up into it, wishing I had that great love that would last forever,” she said.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Simpson revealed her struggles with alcoholism as she once got too drunk to dress her kids into their Halloween costumes. She also said she was “floored and embarrassed” when John Mayer called her “sexual napalm” during an interview he did with Playboy back in 2010.

Read more:

Jessica Simpson quit drinking after she got too drunk to dress her kids for Halloween

Jessica Simpson said she was ‘floored and embarrassed’ after John Mayer called her ‘sexual napalm’

Jessica Simpson channeled Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’ in a head-to-toe pink outfit