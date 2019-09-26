Jessica Simpson lost 100 pounds by walking 14,000 steps a day, prioritizing sleep, and not doing anything ‘too painful’

caption Jessica Simpson in October 2018 and September 2019. source Getty/Bauer-Griffin/Gotham

Jessica Simpson has lost 100 pounds since having her third baby six months ago.

Although that’s a substantial amount, Simpson has dropped the weight by incorporating healthy, sustainable habits rather than doing anything too drastic.

Her long-time trainer Harley Pasternak told E! News exactly how she’s been eating and what exercise she’s done to get back to feeling like herself.

Simpson’s lifestyle involves walking 14,000 steps a day, focusing on eating lean proteins and vegetables, and prioritizing sleep.

Women shouldn’t be pressured into losing their baby weight after giving birth, but new moms who do want to shouldn’t be shamed, either.

One celebrity mama who decided she wanted to drop some of her pregnancy weight after giving birth is Jessica Simpson, who had her third child Birdie Mae in March this year.

But unlike many celebs – and unlike some of the diets she’s tried in the past – Simpson lost the weight healthily, sensibly, and gradually.

Simpson’s trainer Harley Pasternak explained exactly what lifestyle changes the singer and businesswoman has made to get her “feeling like myself again.”

Speaking to E! News, Pasternak said that he and Simpson “had our work cut out for us,” but six months later she is 100 pounds lighter.

Simpson gradually increased her exercise levels

The mother-of-three has spoken before about how she walks 12,000 steps a day, but for the past few months she’s increased her step goal to 14,000.

This new target wasn’t set overnight, though – Pasternak gave Simpson time to recover after labor, then started her off aiming for 6,000 a day, and the goal was gradually increased, E! News reports.

To reach her target, Simpson started going on family walks as well as strolling on a treadmill while watching TV or talking on the phone.

It was important that nothing Pasternak asked Simpson to do was “too difficult, painful, hard, or arduous” because he knew she wouldn’t be able to stick to it if it was.

Once she’d got her walking in check, Simpson started doing full-body workouts every other day.

“We slowly ramped those up; we started really easy and slowly increased them,” Pasternak, who’s worked with Simpson for 12 years, told E! News.

“We started with doing a full-body workout, one set of each exercise, not really doing too much intensity per body part and gradually increasing the volume and intensity. Focusing on a few muscle groups per day. Different muscles each day of the week.”

Instead of cheat days, small indulgences were incorporated into Simpson’s diet

While Simpson has previously tried smoothie diets and Weight Watchers, this time she adopted a more balanced approach.

Pasternak created a plan that focused on eating lean proteins and vegetables, and they tried to find more nourishing alternatives for her favorite sweet treats.

He didn’t want her to feel deprived of anything so the diet wasn’t too restrictive: She ate three meals and two snacks (such as parmesan green beans or a handful of almonds) a day.

Instead of having cheat meals or cheat days, which can create a binge-restrict mindset, Simpson had small indulgences woven into her diet.

“You don’t have to have all of your indulges in one day. It tends to be a little extreme if you do that,” Pasternak said.

Prioritizing sleep was key

Perhaps one of the simplest things you can do when trying to lose fat is make sure you sleep enough, and Simpson got stricter with her screentime to help her sleep better.

The singer stopped looking at her digital devices at least an hour before bed and tried to get seven hours’ shut-eye every night.

“So many people undervalue the importance of sleep in weight loss and weight management,” Pasternak said.

The plan was designed to be sustainable

Although Simpson was keen to lose some weight, Pasternak – in coordination with her doctor – made sure that any changes they made would be sustainable, creating a healthy lifestyle rather than a quick-fix. This way, she should be able to keep the weight off.

“It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever,” Pasternak said. “That’s why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise.”

Read more: How calorie-counting actually helped me develop a healthier relationship with food

The celebrity trainer said that Simpson had the right approach because not only did she want to get back in shape, she wanted to feel good, create healthier, lasting habits, and be a good example to her children.

Part of that meant being kind to herself, too.

“She is feeling like she did before she had kids,” Pasternak said.

“In control of everything and such a great attitude of not beating herself up if she doesn’t eat perfectly everyday so it’s a very helpful perspective.”

