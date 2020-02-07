Jessica Simpson says that Nick Lachey never sent her a gift: ‘My gift with Nick is that he is happy and that he is married’

caption Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey got married in 2002. source Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty Images

Jessica Simpson confirmed that Nick and Vanessa Lachey never sent her a gift during her appearance on “Radio Andy” on Wednesday.

Andy Cohen asked about the “beautiful” gift that Simpson told Hoda Kotb she received from the couple, who then denied sending her anything on NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday.

“I don’t really know that I got a gift, per se. My gift with Nick is that he is happy and that he is married and he has three beautiful children and he’s a father and he’s celebrated for that,” the singer told Cohen.

She continued, “That’s really a gift to me because I thought that I crushed his heart because I don’t think he believed that I could actually grow up.”

The conflicting narratives began when Simpson appeared on “Today” to promote her memoir “Open Book.”

Although the comment wasn’t caught on camera, Kotb recalled the singer mentioning a gift that the couple sent her. (Simpson speaks about her relationship with Lachey at the 2:18 mark).

Kotb then mentioned the gift during Nick and Vanessa’s “Today” interview on Tuesday to promote the Netflix series “Love Is Blind,” and the couple denied sending anything to Simpson – adding that they don’t even know her address.

Nick said, “Certainly happy for her and her life and how she is happy for us. There’s definitely a mutual respect there. Obviously it was a long time ago. We’ve all moved on.”

As he finished speaking, Vanessa interjected and said, “I feel bad. I’m sorry, but you said somebody sent her … It wasn’t us.” (Kotb asks about Simpson at the 3:16 mark.)

After watching the interview, many people criticized Vanessa for not downplaying the situation and called her reaction “awkward” and “rude.”

She defended herself on Twitter, saying, “I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random,” and “you make sure you do your research and state facts and ask appropriate questions as the host… don’t you think.”

In one response, she joked that she’d like a “do-over” and added that she “just wanted to be truthful.”

Simpson has recently shed light on her relationship with Nick, who she married in 2002, with the release of her memoir “Open Book.” Their divorce was finalized in 2006, and both of them have started families with other people.

While discussing her book with BuzzFeed News’ “AM to DM” on Thursday, she spoke about her current emotions toward Nick.

She said, “It’s been so many years since we’ve been divorced. I’m at that place in my life where I’m so happy for him. I’m glad that he found happiness. I’m glad that he has joy and it wasn’t all just pain and you can see that it was meant to be.”

“We had other lives that were waiting for us,” Simpson added.