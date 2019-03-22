Jessie J is being praised for showing off her cellulite in a ‘real and honest’ bikini photo

Singer Jessie J shared a new bikini photo on Instagram.

“Oh and for those telling me I have cellulite. I know. I own a mirror,” she wrote in the caption.

People are loving her refreshingly real comment and unretouched photo.

Other celebrities like Ashley Graham and Kaitlyn Bristowe have also embraced their cellulite on Instagram.

There is no shortage of celebrity bikini photos on Instagram, but Jessie J’s latest post is standing out for a refreshing reason.

On Thursday, the “Bang Bang” singer shared a photo of her day at the beach, and she used the caption to let people know she’s embracing her cellulite.

“Oh and for those telling me I have cellulite. I know. I own a mirror,” Jessie J wrote in the caption.

In a world filled with overly retouched photos that can lead to unrealistic standards of beauty, people are loving the singer’s body-positive attitude. Several of her followers called the photo “beautiful” and pointed out that “everyone has cellulite.”

Some pointed out that Jessie’s post is helping to shatter the illusion that “filtered” pictures of celebrities can create.

“This is what we need, women being real and honest and not afraid to show the reality that most of us have cellulite,” one commenter wrote. “And yet we continue to look at filtered pictures of celebrities and believe that they don’t have it.”

One commenter wrote that her photo made her feel better about her own body.

“I just went to try bikinis on and was bummed that I saw cellulite,” the commenter wrote. “Then this pic popped up on my feed and I thought it’s not so bad.”

Jessie J isn’t the only celebrity to embrace her cellulite on Instagram. Ashley Graham posted a similar bikini photo in January 2017 where she told her followers she wasn’t “ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.”

In March 2018, former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote that she almost didn’t post a photo when she spotted her cellulite but eventually embraced it.

