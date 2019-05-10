Jessie J showed off her misspelled hip tattoo in an Instagram post

caption Jessie J pointed out the spelling error in her hip tattoo on Instagram. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

Jessie J posted a photo featuring her hip tattoo on Instagram on Thursday.

The singer pointed out a typo in the tattoo where it reads “loose” instead of “lose.”

The tattoo is of a lyric from her song, “Who You Are.”

“Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it. Yes I was 18,” she wrote in the caption.

Whether she’s embracing her cellulite with a body-positive message or betting her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, to post half-naked photos, Jessie J is becoming a bit of an Instagram hero. She continued her streak on Thursday by showing off her misspelled hip tattoo while posing on the beach.

The tattoo is supposed to read “don’t lose who you are in the blur of the stars,” but there’s an extra “o” in the word “lose.”

“Yes my tattoo says… ‘don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars,'” she wrote in the caption.

She went on to point out that the line is a lyric from her song, “Who You Are,” and that she is quite aware of the spelling error.

“Yes I spelt [sic] the tattoo wrong,” she wrote. “Yes I repeat it’s spelt [sic] wrong. Yes I got it done in Essex. Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it. Yes I was 18.”

She also went on to say the blunder is the reason she wears “everything high waisted,” and she also took a moment to shut down any trolls before they had a chance to comment.

“And YES I know I have small boobs,” she wrote. “Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday [sic].”

The “Bang Bang” singer isn’t the only celebrity to have a tattoo typo, as Ariana Grande also had a bit of a blunder when she attempted to get “7 Rings” spelled in Japanese.

