I flew nonstop domestic economy on both American Airlines and JetBlue to see which was better, and JetBlue had a slight edge

By
Joey Hadden, Business Insider US
-
I flew from New York to Austin, Texas with JetBlue. Then I flew back with American Airlines. My experience with JetBlue was better.

caption
I flew from New York to Austin, Texas with JetBlue. Then I flew back with American Airlines. My experience with JetBlue was better.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

  • JetBlue and American Airlines have similar rankings in Money’s report of the best and worst US airlines, though American Airlines has a slight edge.
  • I recently flew round-trip from New York to Austin with one flight operated by JetBlue and one flight operated by American Airlines, and although they were similar, I found that the JetBlue flight had a slight edge in my own experience.
  • I flew nonstop economy from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) with JetBlue.
  • I flew nonstop economy from ABIA to JFK with American Airlines.
  • JetBlue’s edge over American Airlines was clear from the start, thanks to JetBlue’s location at the state-of-the-art Terminal 5 at JFK.
  • My in-flight experience further secured my opinion, thanks to JetBlue’s reputation for having the most legroom in US domestic economy class seating.

From the very beginning, Terminal 5 at JFK was more interesting than your average moving walkway.

caption
JetBlue had decorations up all along the walkway.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

JetBlue’s check-in process at JFK provides an inviting experience for all travelers. I felt valued as a customer as soon as I began my journey.

caption
Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

This had a lot to do with JetBlue’s presentation at JFK. Aside from sharing with a few smaller airlines, JetBlue pretty much has its own terminal …

caption
Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Travel and Leisure

… which is clean and organized with pops of color.

caption
Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Different colored lights help direct travelers through the entire check-in process, from getting luggage tags and printing boarding passes …

caption
Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… to dropping off checked baggage.

caption
Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

American Airlines’ check-in process at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport wasn’t anything special.

caption
American Airlines check-in entrance at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA).
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

But Austin’s airport is much smaller than JFK, so I expected a smaller, underwhelming check-in area.

caption
American Airlines check-in at ABIA.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

At Austin’s airport, American Airlines shares a terminal with 14 other airlines, including JetBlue.

caption
Barbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

But regardless of the significant difference in check-in experiences, waiting to board my American Airlines’ flight was similar to my experience waiting to board my JetBlue flight.

caption
Barbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

While my gate was less crowded for my JetBlue flight …

caption
Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… there were still plenty of empty seats at my gate for my American Airlines gate as well.

caption
Barbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

If anything, I had a much easier time finding my gate for my American Airlines flight …

caption
Barbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… whereas my gate at JFK was in a much larger terminal.

caption
Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

In both cases though, I got to where I needed to be on time. I was at gate 27 for my JetBlue flight …

caption
Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… and I was at gate 32 for my American Airlines flight.

caption
Gate 32 at the Barbara Jordan Terminal.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

For both flights, I was in the last boarding group. I just listened to music while I was waiting for my turn to board.

caption
A playlist I listen to on Spotify..
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

For both flights, the boarding process ran smoothly.

caption
Gate 32 at the Barbara Jordan Terminal.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

But when I was waiting in line to board my JetBlue flight, I noticed this neat playroom designed to entertain children. It made me wish I was a kid again, or at least wish I had a kid with me so I could play inside without judgment.

caption
JetBlue Junior at Terminal 5 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

With JetBlue, I was aboard an Airbus A320.

caption
JetBlue Airbus A320 at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

With American Airlines, I was aboard a Boeing 737-800, and they were very similar planes.

caption
An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 at ABIA.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

JetBlue’s Airbus A320 has 162 seats.

Source: Jet Blue

There are two versions of the AA Boeing 737-800. I was on version two — which has 12 more seats than version one — for a total of 172 seats.

caption
American Airlines Boeing 737-800.
source
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: American Airlines

JetBlue’s overhead bins fit suitcases as big as 22 inches long and nine inches wide …

caption
JetBlue’s Airbus A320 overhead bins.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Jet Blue

… and American Airlines’ overhead bins have the exact same restrictions.

caption
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 overhead bins.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: American Airlines

JetBlue’s seats were 17.8 inches wide …

caption
Economy seats on a JetBlue Airbus 320.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Jet Blue

… with a whopping 34-inch seat pitch. That’s more legroom than any other US domestic airline offers in economy seating.

caption
Economy seat pitch on a JetBlue Airbus 320.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Jet Blue, Seat Guru

American Airlines’ seats were between 16.6-17.8 inches wide, depending on your seat. While the headrests were more comfortable than JetBlue’s, the seats on my American Airlines flight were noticeably smaller once I had someone sitting next to me.

caption
Economy seats on an AA Boeing 737-800.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: American Airlines

Also, American Airlines only had a 30-inch seat pitch, making the overall flight experience a little less comfortable.

caption
Economy seat pitch on an AA Boeing 737-800.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: American Airlines

But at least American Airlines had a USB port for every seat, which is something my JetBlue flight didn’t have. But while American Airlines had power …

caption
Economy seats on an AA Boeing 737-800.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… JetBlue had screens.

caption
Economy seats on a JetBlue Airbus A320.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Screens are becoming less common on flights in order to shrink economy seats. Many passengers bring their own devices nowadays, and seatback entertainment systems can quickly become obsolete.

caption
This mechanism is for holding tablets.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: New York Times

JetBlue’s entertainment options was a perfect example of that. Their in-flight entertainment included a choice of three movies, Direct TV, and Sirius XM.

caption
In-flight entertainment on a JetBlue Airbus A320.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Jet Blue

They also included access to Amazon Prime Video via your own device, but mine wasn’t charged. And none of the movies interested me, so I watched Direct TV.

caption
A commercial for “The Office” on Comedy Central.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

American Airlines also had many in-flight entertainment options …

caption
An American Airlines in-flight entertainment pamphlet.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… but only to stream on your own device.

caption
I watched Netflix on my phone.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

My experience on the American Airlines flight was a bit sickening. There was high turbulence and it was cold …

caption
Luckily, I had three jackets with me.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… even after I turned off my air-conditioning.

caption
Economy seat controls on an AA Boeing 737-800.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Comparatively, my experience with JetBlue was smooth.

caption
My JetBlue flight from New York to Austin was relatively calm.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Both flights left on time and arrived a few minutes early.

caption
A view of the sun rising out my seat window on an AA Boeing 737-800.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Overall, I’d say that for these two flights, JetBlue had the slightest edge over American Airlines because of the pleasant check-in process in Terminal 5 and more comfortable flight experience overall.

caption
JetBlue patrons board and find their seats.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

But I would fly domestic economy on either airline again.

caption
An AirTrain at JFK.
source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider