A Fly Jamaica Boeing 757 crash-lands at a Guyana airport, injuring 6 people

source Facebook/Cheddi Jagan International Airport

A Fly Jamaica Boeing 757-200 crash-landed has crash-landed at Guyana airport, injuring six people.

Six people were injured, the airport said.

The airline said in a statement that all passengers and crew were safe.

A Fly Jamaica Boeing 757-200 crash-landed has crash-landed at Guyana airport, injuring six people.

128 people were on board when the plane took off from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, on Friday. The injuries “are not life-threatening,” the airport said in a statement. The Boeing was heading to Toronto when it suffered a hydraulic problem and returned to the airport, where it crashed and skidded off the runway, Minister David Patterson said, AFP reported.

The airline said in a statement: “We can confirm that flight OJ256 bound for Toronto has returned to Georgetown with a technical problem and has suffered an accident on landing.

“At this time, we believe that all 118 passengers and 8 crew members are safe. We are providing local assistance and will release further information as soon as it is available.”

The plane departed at 02.09 a.m. local time, according to the Aviation Safety Network. The plane touched down on the runway again at 02:53 a.m.