Blue Apron bucks its ailing subscription model and teams up with Jet to offer on-demand meal kits

Hayley Peterson, Business Insider US
Blue Apron is now offering on-demand meal kits through Jet.com.

Blue Apron is now offering its meal kits on Jet.com for same-day or next-day delivery.

The deal with Jet marks a departure from Blue Apron’s subscription model, which requires shoppers to sign up for weekly deliveries.

Blue Apron’s shares soared 16% in pre-market trading on Monday following news of the deal.

The meal-kit company’s stock has been hammered this year, losing more than 70% of its value as it has reported massive declines in customer subscriptions.

Studies have shown that customers don’t like being locked into a subscription, even though Blue Apron’s model allows customers to cancel or skip deliveries. And more than 150 other meal-kit companies are now competing with Blue Apron.

Through the deal with Jet, customers in the New York City area – including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Jersey City, and Hoboken – can order Blue Apron through same-day or next-day delivery via Jet’s new City Grocery service.

Blue Apron will offer a rotating selection of two-serving recipes. The company says the recipes are specifically designed for busy consumers and take 30 minutes or less to prepare.

Here’s the first line-up of kits available through Jet:

  • Seared Steaks & Peperonata with Fregola Sarda Pasta & Grana Padano Cheese (2 servings, 28 oz.) – $22.99
  • Dukkah-Spiced Beef & Couscous with Tahini-Dressed Broccoli (2 servings, 41 oz.) – $20.99
  • Togarashi Popcorn Chicken with Sweet Chili Slaw & Jasmine Rice (2 servings, 32 oz.) – $18.99
  • Italian Farro Bowl with Roasted Vegetables & Mozzarella (2 servings, 32 oz.) – $16.99