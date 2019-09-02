JetBlue’s first Airbus A321neo has finally arrived — here’s why the airline and passengers are so excited for it

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

JetBlue’s very first Airbus A321neo is finally here and is currently flying passengers.

The airline has 85 of the planes on order, but deliveries have been taking longer than expected due to production delays.

The plane features a brand-new cabin, and a new in-flight entertainment system.

Business Insider had a chance to tour the plane, and we were impressed. Scroll down for a full photo walk-through.

JetBlue has finally begun to fly its first Airbus A321neo.

The airline has been eagerly awaiting the new efficient jet since it place an order for 85 of the jets in October 2011.

With a 15-20% boost in fuel efficiency over the previous generation of A321 jets – known as the A321ceo, or “current engine option” – the A321neo – “new engine option” – also boasts a 500 nautical mile increase in range.

Unfortunately, production delays at Airbus have meant that deliveries have been delayed.

Although 13 of the aircraft were contractually scheduled to be delivered through 2019, JetBlue’s president, Joanna Geraghty, said on a July call with investors that the airline expects to receive just six of the new aircraft this year.

“We’re very disappointed with the continued delays to our A321neo program as a result of the Airbus production issues,”JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said during the call.

However, JetBlue received the first A321neo in late June, and after two weeks of test flights on a variety of routes, the airline is ready to “officially” launch the plane into service.

“JetBlue’s new A321neo boasts features such as the widest and most comfortable seats available for this aircraft type, and a host of thoughtful design elements that are meant to enhance customer comfort and help our crew members deliver award-winning service,” said Hayes.

Business Insider had a chance to tour the plane before it entered regular service, and we were seriously impressed.

Take a look below for a walk-through of the impressive new jet, which gives an idea of what all of JetBlue’s jets will look like soon.

Here it is: JetBlue’s first A321neo, named David Neelman

Named for the airline’s legendary founder, this A321neo is JetBlue’s first of 85 on order.

The neo, or “new engine option,” is an updated version of the highly successful A320 family. It uses a new Pratt & Whitney GTF engine for a 15-20% fuel efficiency boost.

Unfortunately, production of the plane has been delayed, leading to some frustration as customers eagerly await deliveries.

JetBlue was supposed to receive 13 of its 85 orders through 2019. However, during a call with investors in July, JetBlue’s president Joanna Geraghty shared that it expected just six this year.

That’s caused a few delays in the airline’s plans to retrofit older planes with new interiors.

However, the airline finally has its first A321neo — which was delivered in June — ready to start flying regularly.

The plane features an all-new cabin, virtually the same as the second phase of the airline’s program to reconfigure its older A320 planes, but with a few tweaks unique to the A321neo

JetBlue has currently retrofit about 20 of its existing A320 planes with a new cabin, and expects to reconfigure the remaining 80-90 by the end of 2020. Some of those jets have an older “phase one” cabin, but most will be “phase two,” similar to the A321neo.

The plane features a sleek, modern look, with brand new seats and pleasant mood lighting (which, obviously, is blue-hued).

The cabin is basically split into two sections. The larger forward cabin holds rows 1–23, while the last 10 rows are in the smaller back cabin.

In between these cabins is a small self-serve snack area called the “pantry.” It’s actually a little bigger than it looks in this photo, and is a pleasant place to get up and stretch your legs or grab a snack during a flight.

Drew Litavis, JetBlue’s manager of aircraft interiors and in-flight technology, told Business Insider that the pantry was designed by AIM Altitude, the same company that builds the luxurious bars and lounges featured in planes from Emirates, Qatar, and Virgin Atlantic.

The pantry will be stocked with snacks and drinks during flights.

Each seat features an adjustable headrest, which can move up and down…

… And which have adjustable wings, so you can lean to either side with your head still supported.

The wings seemed hefty and stable, like they would actually be supportive.

Each seat is about 18.4 inches wide, with 3 inches of recline and 32 inches of pitch — on the higher side for an economy seat.

They definitely felt comfortable, and nicely padded, despite concerns that JetBlue might remove padding from new seats to allow for more legroom.

The seat-back pockets have also been redesigned with a few specific pockets and panels for gadgets like phones and headphones, charging cables, and water bottles.

For those needing a little more space, there are a few rows of extra legroom seats, branded as “Even More Space.”

These are the same Collins Aerospace Meridian-made seats as the rest of the cabin, but they offer about 35 inches of pitch.

These were also quite comfortable.

While this particular version of the plane didn’t feature JetBlue’s “Mint” business class, future A321neos will have it.

Every seat, regardless of legroom, has the same redesigned in-flight entertainment system, and it’s definitely impressive.

The 10-inch HD touchscreen was bright and easy to see, with an anti-glare coating.

Interestingly, JetBlue decided to do away with the remote controls that used to be in the seats’ armrests. Instead, passengers can pair their phones with the screens and use those as remotes.

One of the biggest complaints the airline heard from passengers was that it was too easy to knock the remote with an errant elbow and accidentally change the channel or stop a movie, according to Litavis. The phone-pairing is an elegant way to take care of that

It was an easy three steps to get my phone paired.

Here’s the view from my phone.

You could also just use the touchscreen.

As has been the case for years on JetBlue, there’s free live TV and Wi-Fi on board.

The airline also added DVR-like functionality to the TVs. This way, if you need to get up to use the bathroom or let a seat-mate get to the aisle, you can just pause your show and not miss anything.

Additionally, there are about 150 on-demand movies, and full seasons of popular television shows.

There’s also, of course, a moving map with flight information.

Each monitor has a headphone jack, and a USB port for charging phones and tablets.

There are also universal power sockets — with more USB ports.

There’s an NFC-enabled chip in the entertainment system, but it doesn’t do anything yet. Litivas said they installed it for “possible future use.”

The overhead compartments are nice and spacious, like on the standard A320s.

Even the lavatories have been redesigned, with stylish floors and wallpaper.

Overall, it’s an impressive and comfortable plane. It’s easy to see why the airline is so eager to add more of them to its fleet.