JetBlue’s $44 ticket sale is back, and it will last for only 2 days

caption A JetBlue Airbus A320. source JetBlue

JetBlue launched a two-day ticket sale on Tuesday.

The sale includes flights for as low as $44 one way and $88 round trip.

In some cases, we were able to find flights for less than the posted sale fare.

The best deals look to be near the airline’s bases in Boston; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Long Beach, California.

All eligible tickets must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

JetBlue’s “Big Winter Sale” has returned. The New York-based boutique airline is once again offering one-way tickets for as little as $44. The sale lasts two days, ending on Wednesday night.

JetBlue offered the same sale on Thursday and Friday.

The best deals are concentrated near its bases in Boston, Massachusetts; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Long Beach, California.

Standout deals include a round trip between Long Beach and San Jose or San Francisco – as well as flights between Atlanta and Orlando – for $88. A round trip between Long Beach and Las Vegas can be had for $108.

Flights between Boston and Pittsburgh or Rochester, New York, are available for $98 round trip. One-way flights from Boston to Minneapolis or Orlando, Florida, are $64 and $79, respectively.

Read more: The amazing story of how the Airbus A320 became the Boeing 737’s greatest rival

There are also some great deals on flights between the Northeast and the West Coast of the United States.

Flights between Boston and Seattle or Burbank, California, can be had for $228 round trip. The same price applies to round trips between New York and Long Beach or Ontario, California.

There are instances where we were able to find flights for less than the posted sale fare. For example, we found a round trip between Long Beach and San Francisco for $85, $3 less than the sale price.

source JetBlue

Naturally, there is some fine print associated with the sale.

All sale fares must be booked by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET or your local time zone, whichever is earlier. Tickets must be for travel between January 16 and April 10 – mostly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays – excluding February 19 and 20.

The sale prices are for the airline’s “Blue” fare, which allows for a free carry-on bag and a personal item. A checked bag will cost an additional $30.

According to JetBlue, all posted prices already include government taxes and fees.