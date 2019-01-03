JetBlue is selling $44 one-way tickets for 2 days only

caption A JetBlue Airbus A321. source Airbus

JetBlue launched its first major sale of 2019 on Thursday.

The sale includes tickets for as low as $44 one way and $88 round trip.

The best deals look to be near the airline’s bases in Boston and Long Beach, California.

All tickets must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

JetBlue launched its first major sale of 2019 on Thursday with one-way tickets for as little as $44 and round-trip fares for $88. The boutique airline, based in New York, is calling it “The Big Winter Sale.”

The sale lasts just two days and ends on Friday night.

The best deals look to be near the airline’s bases in Boston and Long Beach, California.

Standout deals include a round trip between Long Beach and San Jose or San Francisco – as well as flights between Atlanta and Orlando – for $88. Flights between Boston and Pittsburgh are available for $98 round trip.

source JetBlue

There are also some great deals on flights between the Northeast and the West Coast of the United States.

Tickets for flights between New York’s JFK International Airport and Long Beach or Phoenix, Arizona, can be had for $228 or $248 round trip. Round-trip flights between Boston and Seattle or Burbank, California, are $238.

However, there is also some fine print associated with the sale.

Read more: The 21 safest airlines in the world

All sale fares must be booked by Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET or your local time zone, whichever is earlier. Tickets must be for travel between January 16 and April 10 – mostly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays – excluding February 19 and 20.

The sale prices are for the airline’s “Blue” fare, which allows for a free carry-on bag and a personal item. A checked bag will cost an additional $30.

On the bright side, all posted prices already include government taxes and fees.