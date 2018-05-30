JetBlue is selling round-trip tickets for just $73

caption A JetBlue Airbus A320. source JetBlue

JetBlue launched a two-day flash sale on Wednesday.

The New York-based boutique airline is offering select one-way flights for as low as $34 from Worcester, Massachusetts, to New York.

Other standout deals include $44 for flights between Atlanta and Orlando as well as Long Beach and San Francisco.

The JetBlue sale ends at 11:59 pm on May 31, 2018.

JetBlue launched an end-of-month, two-day flash sale on Wednesday with one-way tickets available for as low as $34, while round-trips can be had for just $73.

The New York-based boutique carrier is calling the event “Sale into Summer.”

The cheapest fare for this particular sale is for flights between New York and Worcester, Massachusetts, located 60 miles west of Boston. One-way flights from Worcester to New York cost $34, while the flight back from the Big Apple goes for $39.

Flights into and out of Atlanta have also been heavily discounted, with tickets to Orlando, Florida, on sale for just $44 each way, while flights between the capital of the Peach State and Boston can be had for just $54 each way.

On the West Coast, flights between Long Beach and San Francisco are just $44 each way. Flights between Long Beach and Las Vegas are just $5 more.

source JetBlue

Naturally, there are some preconditions to this sale. Flights must be booked by 11:59 pm on May 31, 2018, meaning 11:59 pm ET or your local time zone, whichever one is earlier. The tickets must be for travel between June 6 and June 20, 2018.

The discount tickets seem to be available for pretty much any day of the week, except for Friday and Sunday.

Earlier this month, JetBlue launched a similar two-day sale with one-way flights for as low as $39. A couple of weeks ago, Southwest held a major four-day sale with tickets going for just $49 each way.