JetBlue is selling $44 one-way tickets for two days only

JetBlue launched a two-day fare sale on Tuesday.

The sale includes one-way tickets for as low as $44 and round-trip tickets for $88.

All tickets must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

JetBlue launched a two-day flash sale on Tuesday with one-way tickets available for as little as $44 and round-trip tickets for just $88. The boutique airline, based in New York, is calling it the “Fly as You May Sale.”

The sale lasts just two days and ends on Wednesday night.

The best deals are for flights into and out of the airline’s bases in Boston; New York; Long Beach, California; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Standout deals include a round trip between Long Beach and San Jose, California, or Sacramento, California, for just $88. Round-trip fares between New York and Worcester, Massachusetts, are on sale for $113.

One-way flights from Charleston, South Carolina, to Washington, DC, can be had for just $54, while tickets for a trip from Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville, Florida, are on sale for $59.

There are also some solid international deals to be had. JetBlue is offering one-way flights from Boston to Mexico City for just $134 and from Fort Lauderdale to Guayaquil, Ecuador, for $159. One-way tickets for flights from New York to Turks and Caicos are on sale for $114.

However, there is also some fine print associated with the sale.

All reservations must be booked by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET or at 11:59 p.m. in your time zone, whichever is earlier. Tickets must be for travel between May 8 and June 20, 2019 – mostly between Mondays and Thursdays – excluding May 23 through May 28.

The sale prices are for the airline’s “Blue” fare, which allows for a free carry-on bag and a personal item. A checked bag will cost an additional $30.