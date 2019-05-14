Angry JetBlue customers are slamming the airline after the company was hit with a software outage and flights were delayed

caption JetBlue customers affected by the delays expressed their frustration on Twitter Tuesday morning. source Airbus

A software outage from Sabre, a travel-industry information-technology provider, caused delays for JetBlue on Tuesday morning.

“One of network suppliers, CenturyLink, had a network failure this morning, impacting our customers communicating with our systems via CenturyLink’s network,” Sabre said on Twitter. “The issue has now been fully resolved and airlines are returning to normal operations. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Tuesday’s incident followed a Sabre outage in April that affected a number of airlines, including JetBlue, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

A JetBlue representative confirmed to Business Insider on Tuesday that its Sabre-operated systems were working again.

“Systems have recovered after a brief Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines this early morning. We are not experiencing any significant operational issues today as a result of this outage,” the JetBlue representative said.

JetBlue customers affected by the delays expressed their frustration on Twitter Tuesday morning. Here’s what they were saying:

There is another delay for Jetblue 954. What happens? This is abusive. — Doctrinae Juctim OTR (@DoctrinaeJuctim) May 14, 2019

maybe my flight will finally leave after 11 hour delay @JetBlue 🙁 — PᄂΛПΣƬ IПDЯΛƬЯӨП (@Indratron) May 14, 2019

JFK JetBlue Terminal is crazy right now pic.twitter.com/e6938Ggasm — Katrina Zapanta (@katzaps) May 14, 2019

@JetBlue I had TWO flights with you in the past few hours and both were delayed MULTIPLE times. Wah dis fa???? Y'all nuh think we have somewhere to be?? — S. C. (@cupcaakkeee) May 14, 2019

Hundreds of frustrated passengers unable to check into @JetBlue flights at @JFKairport at 4am because of system failure pic.twitter.com/z6B0sSeqEx — RedditResponses (@RedditResponses) May 14, 2019

Holy crap @JetBlue 9:11pm flight delayed to 4:55am and now the systems are down so no one is able to check in, AND there has been no talk of vouchers or compensation? #goodness #flightdelay — Jesse Ryan Kern (@Kernmyster22) May 14, 2019

@JetBlue what is going on with these lines at the #JFK airport — Vadim (@VadPink) May 14, 2019

@jetblue what the fuck man!!!!!!!!!!! been sitting here for 2 hours because "systems down". pic.twitter.com/KGBw5gDHbu — Dad (@mannythedaddy) May 14, 2019