Angry JetBlue customers are slamming the airline after the company was hit with a software outage and flights were delayed

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
JetBlue customers affected by the delays expressed their frustration on Twitter Tuesday morning.

A software outage from Sabre, a travel-industry information-technology provider, caused delays for JetBlue on Tuesday morning.

“One of network suppliers, CenturyLink, had a network failure this morning, impacting our customers communicating with our systems via CenturyLink’s network,” Sabre said on Twitter. “The issue has now been fully resolved and airlines are returning to normal operations. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Tuesday’s incident followed a Sabre outage in April that affected a number of airlines, including JetBlue, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

A JetBlue representative confirmed to Business Insider on Tuesday that its Sabre-operated systems were working again.

“Systems have recovered after a brief Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines this early morning. We are not experiencing any significant operational issues today as a result of this outage,” the JetBlue representative said.

