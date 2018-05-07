A JetBlue flight made an emergency landing after its outer windshield shattered in midair

caption JetBlue told ABC the flight was diverted “in an abundance of caution.” source JetBlue

A JetBlue flight had to make an emergency landing on Sunday after its outer windshield shattered, according to ABC News.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the airline told ABC the flight diverted “in an abundance of caution following a report of damage to one of the outer layers of the cockpit windscreen.”

The cabin maintained pressurization throughout the incident, according to ABC.

Flight 1052 was traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Tampa, Florida, and diverted to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The flight took off at 10:29 a.m. and landed at Fort Lauderdale International Airport at 12:52 p.m, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. ABC reports that passengers were moved to a different flight and landed in Tampa at 3:31 p.m.

ABC reporter Michael Paluska was a passenger on the flight and filmed a flight attendant making an announcement about the diversion.

“It happens – I won’t say frequently – but I’ve actually had this happen before,” he says in the video. “There’s multiple, multiple layers in the windscreen, and it’s the outer layer that shattered … We were not in any grave danger.”

Windshield in cockpit shattered 3/4 of way home on our @JetBlue flight to #Tampa from #PuertoRico. Thank you pilots for getting us to Fort Lauderdale safely! Be home in Tampa soon! @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/7Rjo8ouOI9 — Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) May 6, 2018

Southwest Airlines has had two incidents involving damaged windows in the past month. On May 2, a Southwest flight made an emergency landing due to a broken window, though the cabin maintained pressurization throughout the flight and no passengers were injured.

On April 17, another Southwest flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine failure that sent debris through the cabin. One passenger died in that incident after being partially sucked out of a window.

Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said that passenger’s death was the first in a US passenger airline accident in over nine years. Before that, the most recent was in February 2009 when an aircraft operated by the now defunct regional airline Colgan Air crashed near Buffalo, New York, leaving 49 people on the plane and one person on the ground dead.