JetBlue is giving away free flights for a year. But you have to delete all your photos on Instagram to win.

Want free flights for a year? JetBlue is giving three lucky people exactly that as part of the airline’s “All You Can Jet” sweepstakes.
But there’s a catch: You have to delete all the photos on your Instagram account.
To enter the sweepstakes, contestants must wipe their Instagram account, then upload a custom image using a tool found on JetBlue’s website. Finally, JetBlue wants to you to tag its Instagram account and use the hashtag #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes.
All entries must be completed before 9 a.m. ET on Friday, and winners will be notified early next week, JetBlue said.
According to Instagram’s hashtag counter, more than 14,000 people had entered as of Monday.
The reasoning behind JetBlue’s contest is unclear. The airline was not immediately available to comment.
For the three winners, the grand prize is quite a haul: Each will receive an unlimited air-travel pass for one year, from April 1 to March 31, 2020, with the ability to take a companion on each flight, JetBlue said.
According to JetBlue, each grand prize is worth $20,000. Travel using the pass must be booked by calling 1-800-JetBlue.
Only legal residents of the US, including Puerto Rico, over the age of 18 at the time of entry are eligible to win, JetBlue’s website says.