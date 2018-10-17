JetBlue is giving away free flights in November, but there is a big caveat

source JetBlue

JetBlue is offering free flights for select passengers this November, but it comes with the slight catch that those selected must be service-oriented and interested in volunteering while on the trip.

Titled “JetBlue for Good Month” on the airline’s webpage, JetBlue is promoting a travel initiative centered around volunteer work.

The trip will take place from November 27 to November 30 of this year.

JetBlue spokesperson Amy Wang told Business Insider, “We chose a destination that we feel we can have a really big impact on, and a place where our volunteers could see a visible difference at the conclusion of the trip.”

Those interested can register on a JetBlue website that asks them to answer questions in a short quiz and provide a 150-word statement about why volunteering is important in their lives.

According to Thrillist, the airline’s promotion will take 100 people-50 passengers and a guest of their choice-on an all-expense paid volunteer trip to a still-undetermined location.

While the trip is all-expenses paid, it will only be leaving from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and guests will need to find their way to and from New York on their own dime in order to take part in the promotion, according to Thrillist.

Those interested can register for a chance to be selected on this website, where they will be asked to answer a series of philanthropic-related questions as well as write a 150-word statement outlining why volunteering is important to them.

caption A screenshot of one of the sample questions on JetBlue’s “JetBlue for Good Month” promotion. source Brian Pascus/Business Insider via JetBlue

JetBlue spokesperson Amy Wang told Business Insider the promotion will focus mainly on three pillars of service: youth and education, community, and environment; with crew members and those selected rotating to projects that focus on those specific areas. The airline will be working with existing charities and non-profits that they are already partnered with for the promotion, and the airline is seeking people who are passionate about wanting “to do good.”

On Wednesday afternoon, JetBlue posted a short video about the promotion on social media.