JetBlue is selling one-way tickets for as little as $44 until Friday.

The discounted fares are part of the airline’s “big spring sale,” which ends at either 11:59 pm Eastern Time or the customer’s local time, depending on which is earlier.

You can find the full list of routes included in JetBlue‘s sale here.

Sacramento to Long Beach, California, is the cheapest route, at $44. Other routes under $50 include Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Boston to Pittsburgh; Pittsburgh to Boston; and Orlando to Atlanta.

Flights must fall between March 25 and June 13 to be eligible for the discounted fares, though flights between April 11 and April 25 and between May 23 and May 28 are not eligible.

