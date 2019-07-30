JetBlue is selling one-way tickets for as little as $39 until Wednesday

source Airbus

JetBlue is selling one-way tickets for as little as $39 through Wednesday as part of its “Fetch A Deal” sale.

Tickets are available for travel from August 20 to November 20.

You can find the full list of included routes on JetBlue’s sale page here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

JetBlue just launched a major summer sale with one-way tickets for as little as $39, although most routes are at least a little bit higher. The New York and Boston-based airline is calling it the “Fetch A Deal” sale.

The sale only lasts for two days – it ends July 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The cheapest flight is from Orlando, FL to Atlanta, GA, at $39. The return is $44. There are plenty of good deals within the $50 to $60 range, going up to $229 for service between New York’s JFK airport and St. Lucia in the Caribbean.

Although the bulk of the discounted routes can be found based around Boston, MA, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Long Beach, CA, and New York, NY, there are plenty of sales from other cities that JetBlue serves.

Read more: How to have a seamless travel experience on an international flight

On some routes, you can also save on a flight + hotel package deal.

source JetBlue

The reduced fares apply to travel between August 20 and November 20, 2019, and there’s some fine print to keep in mind when planning your trip. There are a few travel blackout dates, including around Labor Day weekend, September 28 to October 1, October 12 to the 14th, and November 6 to the 12th.

The sale also excludes travel on Fridays or Sundays, so if you want to take a fun weekend trip, you’ll need to use a couple of vacation days to leave Thursday night and return on Monday.

You can find the complete list of deals here »