JetBlue is selling one-way tickets for as low as $49

JetBlue Airways is selling low-cost domestic and international flights as a part of a winter promotion.

Some flight fares for this January, February, and March start at as low as $49 one-way and $98 round-trip.

The New York-based carrier is calling it “The Dash Away Sale.” Flights include destinations to and from nearly every part of the country and include some select international locations, mainly in the Caribbean.

There are some restrictions on these cheaper tickets though: the deal expires on Wednesday, December 19 at 11:59 p.m., and blackout dates are marked February 14, 2019 through February 25, 2019, thus spoiling the idea of an inexpensive Valentine’s Day getaway gift.

JetBlue’s website states, “Different or additional day of week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route,” but the tickets include government taxes and fees.

Domestic and international travel booked under the plan is valid from January 8, 2019 through March 27, 2019.

caption A screenshot of an eight day trip from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for only $138 round trip. source Brian Pascus/Business Insider/JetBlue

“The Dash Away Sale” includes travel to San Juan in Puerto Rico, as well as the British island territory of Bermuda, and the cities of Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Havana, Cuba and Cancun, Mexico.

Low-cost domestic flights are available for almost every region of the United States. Just looking around the promotion’s website, one can find one-way flights from Long Beach to Las Vegas, from Washington to Charleston, from Orlando to Austin, and from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale, all for between $49 and $79.