JetBlue is offering 20% off tickets to all of its destinations for two days only

caption A JetBlue Airbus A321. source JetBlue

All sale tickets must be booked by 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, November 12. The tickets on must be for travel between November 27 and December 12, 2018.

Flights on Friday and Sunday are not eligible for the discount.

JetBlue launched a two-day holiday flash sale on Tuesday with tickets to all destinations 20% off. The New York-based airline is calling the event “The Holidazed Sale.”

Even though the holiday season is most famous for heavily discounted retail, airlines have entered the fray in recent years with massive fare sales.

However, there are few hoops you have to jump through before you can access the sale prices. First, the discount is not available on the JetBlue website’s main booking page. Instead, you have the alternate “promo” page where you enter the promo code HOLIDAZED.

Once the code has been entered, a 20% discount will be applied to the base fare of a one-way or round-trip ticket. Sadly, the discount doesn’t cover taxes and fees.

A sample itinerary between New York’s JFK International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport showed the discount dropped the price of a round-trip ticket down from $284.44 to $233.21, a savings of $51.23.

The discount does not apply to the airline’s Mint premium cabin and JetBlue vacation packages.

In addition, flights on Friday and Sunday flights are not eligible.

In October, JetBlue held a Halloween flash sale with one-way tickets going for as little of $31. The airline’s flash sale in August offered one-way tickets for just $34.