Jets and Redskins brawl at joint practice just days before scheduled preseason game

caption The Washington Redskins and New York Jets held a joint practice on Sunday that turned into a melee just a few days before the two teams are set to meet in a preseason game. source @BellyUpSports / Twitter

The New York Jets and Washington Redskins got into a brawl that briefly spilled into the crowd during a joint practice on Sunday.

The fight started after some Redskins players took exception to what they believed was a late hit on tackle Morgan Moses.

It’s not the first time that the Redskins have had trouble during joint practices, having brawled with the Houston Texans back in 2015.

“It was a cheap shot,” said Redskins tackle Trent Williams of the hit on Moses, according to ESPN. “We reacted how we reacted.”

A few fan videos caught clips of the fracas as it erupted.

A fight broke out at a Redskins/ Jets training camp joint practice just minutes ago. The fight then spread into the stands as fans got in the scuffle as well pic.twitter.com/8w3FiwGhEk — Belly Up Sports (@BellyUpSports) August 12, 2018

Here’s some footage of the Washington-Jets brawl, via Washington fan @LeeBarnes2000 pic.twitter.com/0dTtjrT2Cu — Master (@MasterTes) August 12, 2018

After the ordeal, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman implied such conflicts were almost inevitable when teams suit up for joint practices.

“It wasn’t like nobody didn’t know that was going to happen in the first place,” Norman said. “You have these joint practices, you expect it to happen. You get guys trying to come out and get some good work. Some guys do things that other guys don’t like. That’s kind of what happens.”

It’s not the first time the Redskins have dealt with brawls during joint practices. Back in 2015, the team got into it with the Houston Texans while preparing for the season.