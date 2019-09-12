The Jets are suddenly in danger of derailing just one game into what looked like a promising season

The New York Jets had a big offseason that had some in the NFL world thinking they could compete for a playoff spot if all went right.

After blowing a lead in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Jets have now lost Sam Darnold for several weeks to a case of mono and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to a season-ending injury while Le’Veon Bell battles a shoulder injury.

Combined with a tough early schedule, the Jets could easily begin the season 0-6 and see those playoff hopes fade quickly.

Just one week into the 2019 season, a promising New York Jets season suddenly seems in danger.

The Jets had a noteworthy offseason, signing star running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley to big contracts, then drafting defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who some considered the best prospect in the draft, with the fourth overall pick. Combined with growth from second-year quarterback Sam Darnold and rising safety Jamal Adams, many in the NFL world expected the Jets to take a big step forward this season, potentially even challenging for an AFC Wild Card spot.

However, Week 1 began with a hiccup when the Jets blew a 16-0 lead to the Buffalo Bills, eventually losing 17-16 in what should have been an easy first win.

Since then, things have only gotten worse.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that starting wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

On Thursday, the Jets revealed that Darnold is expected to miss several weeks with a case of mono. That will thrust backup Trevor Siemian into the spotlight. Siemian is a solid break-in-case-of-emergency option but has not dazzled as a starter, with a 59% completion, 30 touchdowns to 24 interceptions, and a career 79.9 passer rating.

Bell also received an MRI on his shoulder on Thursday, which ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported came back negative. Still, it’s concerning that Bell is dealing with an MRI-worthy issue so soon into the season.

Mosley and Williams are also both battling injuries, though neither is expected to be serious.

“We’re running out of bodies,” head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Thursday.

Worsening problems is the Jets face a daunting early schedule, with upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Patriots again before their schedule mellows again.

The Jets have a Week 4 bye, meaning it’s possible that Darnold comes back for Week 5, though it’s tough to tell and the team didn’t give an official timetable.

While anything could happen week to week, it’s not unrealistic to think the Jets could begin the season 0-6. By then, any hopes at the playoffs might be far out the window, barring a 10-0 finish.

Perhaps the Jets can surprise and steal a few early games against superior opponents. If not, the season could get out of hand quickly.