An airline passenger says a flight attendant was ‘slut-shaming’ her because she wore a crop top

On Monday, Shoshana Strykert wrote a Facebook post that said she had a “slut-shaming” experience while flying with Jetstar, a low-cost Australian airline.

In the post, the passenger said she was told by a flight attendant that her outfit was “inappropriate.”

She said a flight attendant asked if she had a T-shirt to put on and said, “or I will give you a blanket.”

The passenger said Jetstar Customer Care offered her a $50 Jetstar Travel Voucher in response to the situation.

Jetstar apologized to the passenger in a statement provided to INSIDER.

On Monday, Shoshana Strykert took to Facebook to post a public letter to Jetstar, a low-cost Australian airline, and in the post, she spoke about what she called a “slut-shaming” experience on one of the company’s recent flights.

In her post, Strykert said that on February 8 she was flying to visit her mom in the hospital. She said that while boarding her flight, a flight attendant told her what she was wearing was “inappropriate.”

Strykert said she was “embarrassed and shocked” that a flight attendant “slut-shamed” her for her outfit.

The passenger said a Jetstar flight attendant told her that if she didn’t have a T-shirt to cover her outfit, she would ‘give her a blanket’

In her Facebook post, the passenger also included a photo of herself wearing what appears to be the outfit in question: a black, short-sleeved crop top, sandals, and tan, high-waisted, wide-legged pants.

She said the flight attendant asked her, “Do you see any men walking around with their shirts off?” and asked her if she had a T-shirt to wear. She also said the flight attendant told her that if she didn’t have a T-shirt, she would “give her a blanket.”

The passenger said this situation captured the attention of other passengers on the flight

Strykert said the situation with the flight attendant made her “so embarrassed and shocked” and that it was noticed by other passengers.

“Everybody on the plane was looking at me,” she wrote in the post. At one point, she said, a woman “felt sorry” for her and offered her a jacket.

Included in Shoshana Strykert’s Facebook post was a letter she said was sent to her by Jetstar Customer Care. The letter stated she would be receiving a “$50 Jetstar Travel Voucher to use on a future Jetstar flight.”

The letter detailed the duties and responsibilities of the airline’s cabin crew and stated, “… Sometimes disruptions to our service might put them under additional pressure and they mightn’t have the time to provide the level of service we would like.”

The letter continued, stating “Still, you have every right to expect polite, friendly and professional service … I apologise if this was not your experience.” The letter also said that Strykert’s feedback would be sent to the airline’s leadership team.

In her post, Strykert said she was unsatisfied with the way Jetstar handled the situation, concluding her Facebook post with, “So thank you Jetstar, for slut-shaming me and then offering me this in return. I’m so disgusted.” In a comment on the public Facebook post, she also wrote, “$50 won’t even get me a flight it’s such a joke.”

Jetstar apologized to the passenger in a statement provided to INSIDER

In a statement provided to INSIDER, a Jetstar representative said, “We’ve called Ms Strykert to better understand the situation and apologise if she felt that she was treated unfairly by our staff. We are investigating what happened to find out if the situation could have been handled differently and have passed Ms Strykert’s feedback to our teams. We’re sorry that this interaction spoiled Ms Strykert’s journey and have provided a travel voucher as gesture of good will.”