Jetting off over CNY? Eight in 10 Singaporean parents find holidays the best way to bond with family, survey finds

Sixty-five per cent of parents in Singapore said they took a family vacation specifically to bond with their children. Pixabay

While most people head home for Chinese New Year, there are also people who make it a point skip the festivities and go travelling instead.

Here’s one possible reason why: they get to spend better quality time with their family.

A survey of 1,000 Singapore respondents by online holiday home rental site HomeAway found that 77 per cent of Singaporean parents felt going on holiday with family was one of the best ways to strengthen family bonds and spend quality time with one another.

The survey was conducted in October 2018, and the respondents were all parents with least one child.

Travelling was seen as a good opportunity for parents to spend time with their children, specifically – 65 per cent of respondents said they went on a family vacation in order to bond with their children.

And while on holiday, 85 per cent of respondents said their favourite family activity was having meals together.

In order to promote family bonding, 67 per cent of respondents said that they had previously booked a house as accommodation while overseas, instead of a typical hotel room.

Booking an entire house allows family members to enjoy communal spaces like a living room and kitchen.

Sixty per cent of these respondents said they spent over 10 hours “hanging out” with family in the holiday house, while another three-quarters of respondents said they enjoyed the amenities – like a kitchen, laundry facilities, and outdoor space – which replicated the feeling of being at home.

Read also: