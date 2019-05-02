13 understated jewelry gifts to give Mom this Mother’s Day

The Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If you clicked into this post, you’re probably considering treating Mom to a nice piece of jewelry for Mother’s Day – but you don’t have to spend a lot to get her something she’ll love.

We rounded up 13 beautiful pieces, covering all tastes and budgets, that we think Mom will love.

There are a lot of great gifts you could treat Mom to this Mother’s Day. You could go the practical route and get her something you’re sure she’ll get plenty of use out of, like a nice french press to make her morning coffees or a versatile bag that can take her from the office to the gym and everywhere in between. But, sometimes the greatest gifts don’t serve any purpose other than pleasure. If you’re looking for a gift that feels like a special treat, you can’t go wrong with giving Mom a nice piece of jewelry.

Beautifully crafted, just her style, and something she probably wouldn’t splurge on for herself, a piece of jewelry is the perfect way to show Mom how much you appreciate her. And, these days, you don’t have a spend a ton of money to get her something that sparkles. We rounded up some great jewelry finds Mom will love, covering a wide range of budget and tastes.

Keep reading for 13 jewelry gifts Mom will love receiving this Mother’s Day:

A dainty gold band with diamonds

Stacked or worn on its own, this minimalist ring is perfect for everyday wear. With two small diamonds and the choice of either 14-karat rose, yellow, or white gold, you’re sure to find one that’s just her style.

A pair of heart-shaped huggers

There are so many ways to tell Mom you love her. These huggers, made from a series of cascading hearts, are a sweet way to say it. The price listed is for a vermeil (gold-plated) pair, but you can also opt for a 14-karat or 18-karat gold material.

A sweet nickname necklace

She’s more than proud to be your mom, so celebrate her with this cute 14-karat gold necklace. The pendant features a heart engraved with “Mama,” making it perfect for May 12.

A unique pair of studs

If she’s got a style all her own, she’ll love these unique open-circle studs. They’re made using traditional techniques by artisans in Kenya.

A simple gold bracelet

A mini gold halo pendant sits on this delicate chain. It’s the perfect gift to say “thank you” to your real-life angel (aka Mom).

A colorful tennis bracelet

Liven up her everyday outfits with a colorful bracelet. The 14-karat gold cable chain is lined with glittery gemstones – just pick out her birthstone and you have a beautiful, meaningful gift.

A sophisticated pair of coin earrings

Whether it’s with a flowy summer dress or a T-shirt and jeans, these vermeil coin earrings add a little bit of instant elegance to every look.

A funky cuff

A chunky cuff covered in chain links and silver medallions make this a one-of-a-kind piece she’ll love to rock. The silver-plated brass adds an eclectic touch to any outfit.

A classic ring with her zodiac

Astrological symbols give the traditional signet ring a modern twist. Each brass ring is engraved with a different zodiac sign’s symbol – just choose hers and you have a unique, thoughtful gift.

A symbolic ring

Mom’s been there to hold your hand through it all. This ring – inspired by the 15th century Fede rings which were commonly used as wedding bands – comprises two clasped hands, which are the ultimate signal of love, friendship, and togetherness.

A bracelet engraved with a personal message

A customizable engraving takes this 14-karat gold bracelet from plain to personal. Stone and Strand has already offered up the “Best Mom” engraving for some inspiration, but you can choose to write anything you’d like. And, there’s a small diamond on the edge for a little extra sparkle.

A rainbow necklace

This 18-karat necklace is dainty enough to wear everyday, but full of unique stones that make it feel really special. A glimmering opal is surrounded by amethyst, blue sapphire, citrine, garnet, and other beautiful gems for vibrant but dainty look.

A bold pendant

For the strongest woman you know, get a cool vermeil necklace inspired by tarot cards. The funky pendant is placed on a dainty, thin chain, making it perfect for layering with chunky necklaces or shorter chains.