Dr Mahathir thanks reporters for informing him that Jho Low may have been arrested in China, says he is unaware of the news

A Hong Kong radio station has reported that Jho Low has been detained in China. Facebook/Jho Low

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told reporters outside parliament on Thursday (July 19) that he is unaware if fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low as he is better known, has been arrested in China.

The playboy businessman is wanted in connection with a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1MDB and a Hong Kong radio station has claimed Low is now detained in the mainland after fleeing Hong Kong and Macau.

When asked by reporters about the radio report, Dr Mahathir said: “I didn’t know. Thank you for giving me the information.”

He added: “All I know is that he is jumping from place to place… I hope he is arrested.”

When asked if Malaysia and China has any extradition treaty, Dr Mahathir replied:”No, but they can always give him back to us.”

The Malaysian prime minster is due for a visit to China next month.