Jho Low is allegedly a citizen of an idyllic Mediterranean island – and owns a RM23 million beach villa there, local paper claims

Fugitive businessman Jho Low allegedly bought himself citizenship and a fancy home in Cyprus, an eastern Mediterranean island near Turkey, Syria and Lebanon. Facebook/Visit Cyprus

Where is Jho Low? According to a news report from Cyprus, you may well find the wanted Malaysian businessman sunning himself on the island country’s sandy beaches in a luxury villa.

Local newspaper Politis published a photo of Low’s alleged Republic of Cyprus passport on Sunday (Nov 3), claiming he also owned a multi-million dollar home on the Mediterranean island.

The alleged passport listed the date of issue as Nov 22, 2015 – around the time Low fled Malaysia over 1MDB investigations.

Politis’ article – translated by whistleblowing blog Sarawak Report, who first broke the 1MDB scandal in 2015 – said Low obtained the passport through international citizenship broker Henley & Partners.

This is the same firm that secured his previous St Kitts and Nevis passport, the blog added.

According to Politis, Low likely got his papers via Cyprus’ controversial passport sale procedure, which requires aspiring citizens to deposit 5 million euros (RM23 million, US$5.6 million) in a local bank for three years, and buy a house worth at least half a million euros.

Politis claimed Low deposited 5.9 million euros in a Cypriot bank on June 24, 2015, arrived in Cyprus on Sep 18 the same year, and got his passport within two days thanks to an express procedure.

Five days later, he allegedly bought a villa in Limnara on in the island’s popular Ayia Napa resort town for €5 million (RM23 million) through Henley Estates, the paper added.

Aiya Napa is known for its stunning beaches, often ranking among the world’s best.

Documentation of the alleged home reproduced by Politis listed it as “House Number 23, Plot 403, Limnara”.

