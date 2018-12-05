Jho Low says he ‘cannot get a fair trial’ in Malaysia, where ‘guilt has been predetermined by politics’

Reuters

Malaysian fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho has again reiterated his refusal to surrender to Malaysian authorities, saying that he believes he will not be given fair trial in the nation’s courts.

Low, who is also known as Jho Low, said via his legal team that he would not submit to “any jurisdiction where guilt has been predetermined by politics and there is no independent legal process“.

“It is clear that Mr. Low cannot get a fair trial in Malaysia, where the regime has proven numerous times that they have no interest in the rule of law,” the statement added.

The statement on Tuesday (December 4) was issued after Malaysia charged him in absentia in connection with the investigation into 1MDB, The Star reported.

Apart from Low, four others who worked with or at 1MDB were also charged in absentia. According to The Star, they are all believed to have left Malaysia.

In the statement, Low’s spokesperson said the charges are “intended to create another false sense of security for the political loss that the Mahathir regime has brought upon itself due to its failures on current issues; disregard for the rule of law; and intentional misinterpretation of the Constitution”.

“They are no more than a continuation of the trial by media and political reprisals by the Mahathir regime,” it said.

On Tuesday, The Star reported that arrest warrants for all five people have been issued.

Citing Inspector-General of Police Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, The Star reported that Malaysia’s police plan to seek the assistance of other countries and the Interpol to track down Low and the four individuals with the goal of having them extradited.

Low and his father, Larry Low, were also charged on Aug 24 this year, for allegedly laundering money between 2013 and 2014.

Read also:

Najib talks about Jho Low, blames 1MDB controversy on Goldman Sachs, auditors and lawyer

Goldman Sachs ‘cheated’ Malaysia over 1MDB: PM Mahathir

A movie on 1MDB-based book ‘Billion Dollar Whale’ is in the works – and Michelle Yeoh could be producer