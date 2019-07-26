Jho Low sometimes referred to himself as ‘fat boy’ in chats, witness in Najib’s trial says

caption A former AmBank employee said during the trial of Najib Razak (pictured) that Low Taek Jho had introduced the former prime minister to open accounts with the bank in 2011. source Reuters

Malaysian businessman fugitive Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, referred to himself as “fat boy” in some of his chats with AmBank, a witness has said.

According to a report by New Straits Times (NST), former AmBank corporate banking Officer Joanna Yu revealed in court on Thursday (July 25) that the alleged mastermind of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) controversy had called himself “FL” in some chats.

“FL”, according to Yu, stood for “fei lou”, a Cantonese term that roughly means “fat boy”.

Yu was being questioned as part of disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak’s trial.

Read also: Jho Low says he ‘cannot get a fair trial’ in Malaysia, where ‘guilt has been predetermined by politics’

In court, Yu said that Low had recommended Najib open accounts with AmBank in in January, 2011, NST reported.

She also said Low – who reportedly brought the bank business in excess of RM10 billion – was one of the bank’s bigger clients, but denied that he was more important than other clients.

“Super sensitive”

In a report by The Star, Yu was quoted as saying that Low had instructed her not to send any of Najib’s banking statements to his house in Taman Duta.

“No, no, do not send statements to Najib’s house,” Low was said to have written in a 2011 email, in which he also allegedly used the words “super sensitive”.

Yu said that the bank was told not to list Najib’s name when funds were transferred into his account, The Star reported.

NST also reported that Yu denied sharing the messages exchanged between Low and the bank with Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporters Bradley Hope and Tom Wright, who wrote the book “Billion Dollar Whale” based on the scandal.

“My platinum cards are not going through Jho”

In an earlier session on Monday, Yu revealed that Low had referred to the former premier as “MNR”, which stands for Mohd Najib Razak, NST reported.

She also read out a text exchange allegedly between her and Low, in which he tells her to check that Najib’s credit cards were working. According to Yu, Low said that Najib had tried to charge US$100,000 to his card while on vacation in Hawaii.

In a report, The Straits Times said Najib had two credit cards with Ambank with a combined spending limit of RM3 million.

Low was also said to have forwarded a message from Najib which said: “My platinum cards are not going through Jho. Can u call AmBank Visa and Mastercard right away? Thanks.”

Najib is facing three charges of criminal breach of trust and three counts of money laundering involving RM42mil in SRC International funds.

The 66-year-old also faces one count of abuse of power.

Ambank was earlier fined RM53.7 million by the central bank, while Yu was asked to leave in 2015, The Straits Times said.

Read also:

Jho Low’s superyacht Equanimity of 1MDB notoriety is available for charter as Tranquility, at US$1.25 million a week

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer returns US$14 million in gifts allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds – including a vintage ‘King Kong’ poster

High-flying investment bankers, reclusive billionaires, and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’: a guide to the major players in Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal