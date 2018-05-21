Jho Low was in Phuket in early May anticipating Najib’s GE14 victory: WSJ report

File photo: Men walk past a 1MDB billboard at the fund’s flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. Reuters

Controversial businessman Low Taek Jho, otherwise known as Jho Low, was seen relaxing earlier this month on the Thai resort island of Phuket just before his political mentor, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was defeated in Malaysia’s 14th General Election.

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Sunday (May 20) reported that he was in Phuket in anticipation of a victory for Najib, according to people familiar with a party in February attended by him and celebrity friends in Macau.

The report added that Low left Thailand and “struck a more careful posture” after the election fallout, citing people who know him.

“His proximity to Mr Najib, who has been in office for almost a decade, made him feel untouchable, the people say,” said the report.

He had also remained in direct contact with Najib and also people in Najib’s inner circle in the lead up to the elections.

Malaysia’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said that the government “roughly knows” where to find Low, who is the alleged mastermind behind the multi-billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, reported New Straits Times.

Low, who was a former consultant to 1MDB, denies any allegations of wrongdoing and has remained out of the public eye since 2015.

The WSJ report stated that Low’s lawyers said he declined to be interviewed or reveal where he was.

Nanyang Siang Pau had previously reported that Low was hiding in Taiwan.