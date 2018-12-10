Jho Low will get a fair trial because Malaysian courts are not influenced by the government, Mahathir says

Despite a government-issued arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in the 1MDB case, Low said in the statement that he would not submit to a jurisdiction “where guilt has been predetermined by politics”. Reuters

According to Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Jho Low has nothing to fear when returning to Malaysia to face trial – if he is as innocent as he claims.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday (Dec 8), Mahathir said that local judges were “fair” and that the government did not interfere with the judiciary, the Star reported.

The PM’s comments appear to be in response to a statement issued by Low’s lawyers on Dec 4, claiming he was innocent but would not get a fair trial if his case was heard in Malaysian courts.

Despite a government-issued arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in the 1MDB case, Low said through a spokesman that he would not submit to a jurisdiction “where guilt has been predetermined by politics”.

“The regime has proven numerous times that they have no interest in the rule of law,” he added. Low was eventually charged in absentia.

Mahathir, however, said the Malaysian judiciary was impartial.

“Malaysian judges are quite fair... I think that we all have appeared in courts, and we (know that we) can’t keep on dismissing the judges, or getting another judge for ourselves,” the Malay Mail reported him as saying.

According to the Star, the PM added that Low’s refusal to return was due to his own guilty conscience.

Said Mahathir: “He must know he is guilty, so when he is guilty, he will feel that the judgement is not fair.”