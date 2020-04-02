15 cool and unique puzzles to pass the time and challenge your brain

By
Connie Chen, Business Insider US
-

Have a few hours to kill? Of the many activities you can do to fill the time, doing a jigsaw puzzle is one of the more nostalgic and analog pastimes.

Not only are they stimulating, but puzzles, particularly those thousand-piece beasts, can be quite challenging or plain frustrating at times. Bill Gates is known to enjoy quality time with a perplexing puzzle. And many studies point to the benefits of puzzle-solving, including better spatial skills, memory retention, and cooperation with others.

So even if your main line of thought is “I’m bored and want to make something that looks nice,” know that completing a puzzle is also productive for your brain.

Here are 15 cool and interesting puzzles to complete by yourself or with a partner.

A beautiful crystalline puzzle with non-traditional piece shapes

source
Uncommon Goods

Geode Puzzle, available at Uncommon Goods, $65

Number of pieces: 160 to 180 depending on the style

A Disney puzzle with plenty of dalmatians to keep track of

source
Barnes & Noble

Disney Artist Collection: 101 Dalmatians 1000 Piece Puzzle, available at Barnes & Noble, $24.99

Number of pieces: 1,000

A 3D puzzle modeled after a famous Hogwarts tower

source
Target

Wrebbit Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 3D Puzzle, available at Target, $49.99

Number of pieces: 875

A delicious collection of fancy foods

source
Food52

Areaware Hors D’oeuvres Puzzles (3-count), available at Food52, $45

Number of pieces: About 70 per puzzle

A bright and sunny scene at the local farmer’s market

source
Walmart

MasterPieces Farmer’s Market, available at Walmart, $12.99

Number of pieces: 750

A puzzle that turns into a search party for ‘Joe Journeyman’ once you complete it

source
Target

New York Yankees Find Joe Journeyman Search Puzzle, available at Target, $19.99

Number of pieces: 500

A collection of the 12 zodiac signs, as represented by cats

source
Barnes & Noble

Cat Zodiac 500 Piece Puzzle, available at Barnes & Noble, $13.99

Number of pieces: 500

The front page of The New York Times — you choose the date and year

source
Neiman Marcus

NYT Front Page Puzzle, available at Neiman Marcus, $50

Number of pieces: 50

A colorful puzzle bursting with flora and fauna

source
Etsy

WanderPuzzleCo Just Chillin Puzzle, available at Etsy, $24.95

Number of pieces: 500

An artsy puzzle filled with references to the Mexican painter’s life and work

source
Amazon

The World of Frida Kahlo: A Jigsaw Puzzle, available at Barnes & Noble, $18.74

Number of pieces: 1,000

A headache-inducing puzzle palette that looks like a sunrise

source
Food52

Areaware Pink/Yellow Gradient Puzzle, available at Food52, $35

Number of pieces: 1,000

A puzzle you can customize with your own photos

source
Shutterfly

Shutterfly Gallery Monogram Puzzle, available at Shutterfly, $38.68

Number of pieces: 520

A challenging puzzle for basketball fans

source
Amazon

BasisWood Basketball Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles, available at Amazon, $42

Number of pieces: 188

A puzzle that comes in an attractive box and glue so you can display your final work

source
Jiggy Puzzles

Theater District Puzzle, available at Jiggy Puzzles, $48

Number of pieces: 800

A dreamy look at the California coast and one of its most famous bridges

source
Etsy

California Coast Bixby Bridge Puzzle, available at Etsy, $49.99

Number of pieces: 1,000 pieces