15 cool and unique puzzles to pass the time and challenge your brain

- source
- Food52
- Jigsaw puzzles are the age-old activity that all members of the family can enjoy.
- Here are 15 puzzles that will challenge and entertain you. You’ll have a final product that looks good enough to hang up.
- See also: 19 activities to keep you busy when you’re stuck at home
Have a few hours to kill? Of the many activities you can do to fill the time, doing a jigsaw puzzle is one of the more nostalgic and analog pastimes.
Not only are they stimulating, but puzzles, particularly those thousand-piece beasts, can be quite challenging or plain frustrating at times. Bill Gates is known to enjoy quality time with a perplexing puzzle. And many studies point to the benefits of puzzle-solving, including better spatial skills, memory retention, and cooperation with others.
So even if your main line of thought is “I’m bored and want to make something that looks nice,” know that completing a puzzle is also productive for your brain.
Here are 15 cool and interesting puzzles to complete by yourself or with a partner.
A beautiful crystalline puzzle with non-traditional piece shapes
- source
- Uncommon Goods
Geode Puzzle, available at Uncommon Goods, $65
Number of pieces: 160 to 180 depending on the style
A Disney puzzle with plenty of dalmatians to keep track of
- source
- Barnes & Noble
Disney Artist Collection: 101 Dalmatians 1000 Piece Puzzle, available at Barnes & Noble, $24.99
Number of pieces: 1,000
A 3D puzzle modeled after a famous Hogwarts tower
- source
- Target
Wrebbit Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 3D Puzzle, available at Target, $49.99
Number of pieces: 875
A delicious collection of fancy foods
- source
- Food52
Areaware Hors D’oeuvres Puzzles (3-count), available at Food52, $45
Number of pieces: About 70 per puzzle
A bright and sunny scene at the local farmer’s market
- source
- Walmart
MasterPieces Farmer’s Market, available at Walmart, $12.99
Number of pieces: 750
A puzzle that turns into a search party for ‘Joe Journeyman’ once you complete it
- source
- Target
New York Yankees Find Joe Journeyman Search Puzzle, available at Target, $19.99
Number of pieces: 500
A collection of the 12 zodiac signs, as represented by cats
- source
- Barnes & Noble
Cat Zodiac 500 Piece Puzzle, available at Barnes & Noble, $13.99
Number of pieces: 500
The front page of The New York Times — you choose the date and year
- source
- Neiman Marcus
NYT Front Page Puzzle, available at Neiman Marcus, $50
Number of pieces: 50
A colorful puzzle bursting with flora and fauna
- source
- Etsy
WanderPuzzleCo Just Chillin Puzzle, available at Etsy, $24.95
Number of pieces: 500
An artsy puzzle filled with references to the Mexican painter’s life and work
- source
- Amazon
The World of Frida Kahlo: A Jigsaw Puzzle, available at Barnes & Noble, $18.74
Number of pieces: 1,000
A headache-inducing puzzle palette that looks like a sunrise
- source
- Food52
Areaware Pink/Yellow Gradient Puzzle, available at Food52, $35
Number of pieces: 1,000
A puzzle you can customize with your own photos
- source
- Shutterfly
Shutterfly Gallery Monogram Puzzle, available at Shutterfly, $38.68
Number of pieces: 520
A challenging puzzle for basketball fans
- source
- Amazon
BasisWood Basketball Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles, available at Amazon, $42
Number of pieces: 188
A puzzle that comes in an attractive box and glue so you can display your final work
- source
- Jiggy Puzzles
Theater District Puzzle, available at Jiggy Puzzles, $48
Number of pieces: 800
A dreamy look at the California coast and one of its most famous bridges
- source
- Etsy
California Coast Bixby Bridge Puzzle, available at Etsy, $49.99
Number of pieces: 1,000 pieces