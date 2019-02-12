Jillian Michaels urges people to avoid CrossFit, calling certain exercises ‘cheating’

caption Jillian Michaels said certain CrossFit moves like kipping can lead to injury. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Stringer/Getty Images

In a recent video for Shape magazine, celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels said that she had “a few issues with CrossFit,” a popular high-intensity workout program.

Michaels believes that CrossFit doesn’t cover all of the important areas of fitness, since it focuses on a set of core exercises and lacks variety, she told Shape magazine.

Michaels’ comments come a month after her most recent criticism of another popular health trend: the ketogenic diet.

Jillian Michaels has never shied away from sharing her health-related advice, even when it’s unpopular. The trainer has spoken out against the keto diet several times, calling it a “fad” that won’t help you lose weight. Now, in a video for Shape magazine, Michaels is criticizing another health trend: CrossFit.

In the video, Michaels said CrossFit doesn’t offer a wide enough variety of exercises and therefore doesn’t help people build strength, agility, and mobility as much as it could.

“So, on one hand, it stops being effective because you’re not challenging the body from various angles of push and pull, with different varieties of exercises and different types of movements that work different modalities,” she explained.

Michaels, who admitted her opinion would “make so many people p—– off,” also critiqued a technique CrossFit proponents use to do certain exercises. The technique, called kipping, requires a person to swing or jerk their hips to gain momentum and do more repetitions of certain moves, like pull-ups. Michaels said where she comes from, that is “called cheating” since momentum, rather than strength, is allowing people to complete the moves.

She also said that, unless a person has great form, kipping can lead to injury. Rather, she suggests people do assisted pull-ups with a resistance band while also working on core strength, which will help train them to eventually do pull-ups on their own.

Michaels wants more people to forgo CrossFit all together and instead train “in a more balanced way, to keep the body changing and keep your training more holistic by hitting all modalities of fitness.”