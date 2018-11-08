White House appears to share Jim Acosta mic grab video doctored by far-right Infowars

caption A White House intern tried to take CNN journalist Jim Acosta’s microphone during a press conference on Wednesday. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Press Secretary is accused of sharing a doctored video of CNN’s Jim Acosta from far-right outlet Infowars.

A White House intern tried to take Acosta’s microphone away when Trump dodged Acosta’s questions on Wednesday, and the White House alleges that Acosta put his hands on her.

Sanders is accused of sharing a video that slows down the intern’s approach and speeds up Acosta’s movements to make the moment appear more violent.

Acosta calls the accusation that he put his hands on the intern a “lie.”

The White House is accused of using a video of CNN’s Jim Acosta doctored by far-right outlet Infowars as justification for suspending the journalist’s press pass.

Trump clashed with Acosta at a press conference in the White House on Wednesday when a White House intern walked up and tried to take his microphone away. Acosta held on and kept trying to question Trump.

At one point, the intern puts her arm underneath Acosta’s to try and grab the microphone, and he pushed his arm down. Here is the moment as broadcast live on NBC:

BREAKING: President Trump, CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta and @NBCNews Correspondent @PeterAlexander engage in tense exchanges in post-election news conference. pic.twitter.com/WUlXemGn7y — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been accused of sharing a doctored version of the video, which slows down the intern’s approach and speeds up Acosta’s arm movement, making the moment appear more violent.

Here is the video shared by Sanders:

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

What appears to be the same video was shared two hours earlier by Paul Joseph Watson, the editor-at-large of Infowars.com, a far-right outlet whose content has been banned from almost every major tech outlet including Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube for spreading conspiracy theories.

"He never once touched her." That is a complete lie. He clearly did. Is whatever you're paid by CNN really worth making a total fool out of yourself for the world to see? pic.twitter.com/vgDynDQWJf — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 8, 2018

CNN journalist Brian Stelter asked Sanders for the source of the “distorted” video on Twitter. ” Surely you don’t trust InfoWars…?” he asked.

Question for @PressSec: Where'd you obtain the distorted @Acosta video you posted? InfoWars personality @PrisonPlanet posted the same video two hours before you did. Surely you don't trust InfoWars…? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 8, 2018

Other Twitter users said that you could see that Sanders’ video had been doctored when compared to other videos at different speeds.

Further analysis: video is absolutely doctored. You can see the edit when the clips are side by side and slowed down to quarter speed. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/4ZZrzhislg — Aymann Ismail (@aymanndotcom) November 8, 2018

Sanders used footage from the event to justify revoking Acosta’s press pass. She said on Twitter that the White House would “never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”

In response, Acosta said that Sanders’ statement was “a lie.”

This is a lie. https://t.co/FastFfWych — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

Acosta told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday that he did not “put my hands on her or touch her as they’re alleging.”

“It’s unfortunate the White House is saying this,” he said. “I think I handled myself professionally.”

Acosta had been repeatedly challenging the president’s characterization of a Central American migrant caravan as an invasion, and asking questions about the Russia investigation.

The White House Press Association condemned the White House’s decision, saying that it should “immediately reverse this weak and misguided action.”