The moment a White House intern confronted CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a tense exchange with Trump, in 3 photos

By
Bryan Logan, Business Insider US
-
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections, in a combination of photos at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018.

  • The White House on Wednesday suspended CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credential, citing a heated exchange between Acosta and President Donald Trump at a press conference earlier in the day.
  • Acosta had asked Trump about a group of migrants traveling from Central America toward the US. Trump became visibly agitated, berating the reporter and his employer. At points, Trump stepped away from the lectern while a White House intern moved in to take the microphone from Acosta.
  • Acosta angled away from the intern and held on to the microphone as he and Trump talked over each other.
  • Images captured by Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst show how the scene unfolded.

