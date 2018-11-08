The moment a White House intern confronted CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a tense exchange with Trump, in 3 photos

- source
- REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
- The White House on Wednesday suspended CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credential, citing a heated exchange between Acosta and President Donald Trump at a press conference earlier in the day.
- Acosta had asked Trump about a group of migrants traveling from Central America toward the US. Trump became visibly agitated, berating the reporter and his employer. At points, Trump stepped away from the lectern while a White House intern moved in to take the microphone from Acosta.
- Acosta angled away from the intern and held on to the microphone as he and Trump talked over each other.
- Images captured by Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst show how the scene unfolded.
