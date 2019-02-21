Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hit and killed a pedestrian in a late-night car accident, police say

source Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim was involved in a car accident in which he struck and killed a man on Interstate 690, according to the Syracuse Police.

The man had reportedly gotten out of a car after being involved in an accident with four others and was walking on the highway when Boeheim hit him.

Boeheim passed an alcohol test and is cooperating with a police investigation. No charges are expected to be filed, according to police.

Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim was involved in a car accident Wednesday night in which he struck and killed a man walking on Interstate 690, according to the Syracuse Police Department. The accident was first reported by Syracuse.com.

The incident occurred after Syracuse beat Louisville at the Carrier Dome Wednesday night.

The Syracuse Police Department released a statement on Thursday saying the man, Jorge Jimenez, 51, had gotten out of his car after striking a guard rail. As Jimenez walked within close proximity of the car, Boeheim tried to avoid the car, which was in the middle of the road, and struck Jimenez.

Jimenez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Boeheim passed an alcohol test and is cooperating with a police investigation. He was reportedly interviewed by police and released.

BREAKING: Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hits, kills pedestrian in fatal crash pic.twitter.com/xmqi3wtkGh — Kennedy Rose (@KennedyRose001) February 21, 2019

Syracuse police said nobody will be charged at this time.

Boeheim is expected to issue a statement, according to Syracuse.com.