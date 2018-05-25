Jim Carrey takes aim at Democrats with a drawing of Adam Schiff with his pants down, about to get kicked

source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Jim Carrey called out Democrats on Twitter on Friday for their “calm reasonable manner” and told them “show some passion.”

Carrey tweeted a drawing of Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff with his pants down and a donkey preparing to kick him from behind.

“If you can’t win a PR war against this mobbed up, dirty, rotten Cheeto, then you need to get out of politics,” the caption read.

Carrey is most likely referring to President Trump’s claims on Twitter this week that federal investigators planted a spy within his presidential campaign, which are not supported by any public evidence.

Jim Carrey has grown a reputation for his scathing attacks on President Trump and Republicans, but on Friday he delivered a rare rebuke of Democrats on Twitter.

Carrey, who regularly tweets political drawings, called out Democrats for their “calm, reasonable manner” with a slightly NSFW drawing of Democratic Congressman and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff. In the drawing, Schiff’s pants are down and a donkey is about to kick him from behind.

“If you can’t win a PR war against this mobbed up, dirty, rotten Cheeto, then you need to get out of politics,” Carrey tweeted. The entire tweet is below:

A word to the castrato Adam Schiff and other Democrats: If you can’t win a PR war against this mobbed up, dirty, rotten Cheeto, then you need to get out of politics. Get mad, Goddamnit! Show some passion! We’ve had it with your calm, reasonable manner! MAKE SOME F'ING NOISE!!! pic.twitter.com/NargSwVukq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 25, 2018

Carrey is likely referring to President Trump’s claims this week on Twitter that federal investigators planted a spy within his presidential campaign, which he referred to as “Spygate.” These claims have not been supported by any public evidence.

Schiff told reporters this week that Trump’s claims have not “changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures and protocols.”

Carrey’s political artwork and activism has gained him a large Twitter following that keeps growing. He now has 18.5 million followers on Twitter and counting.

