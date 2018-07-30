Jim Carrey really wants to play Paul Manafort and compared him to an ‘alien in a skin suit’

- source
Actor and comedian Jim Carrey has grown a reputation for his anti-Trump political drawings on Twitter, but he’d like to bring one Trump associate to life in a different way: on the screen.
Carrey told The New Yorker that as an actor he’d most like to play former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, whose trial on financial fraud charges begins Monday. It’s the first trial brought about by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Carrey likened Manafort to an “alien in a skin suit.”
“When I see Manafort walking into the courtroom, I’m, like, ‘Does anybody else notice that he’s, like, a frigging alien in a skin suit?’ Hasn’t studied his subject,” he told The New Yorker, which noted that he did an impression of Manafort. “He’s an interesting character, because he hasn’t visited his actual being in a long time. He’s been consumed by a maelstrom of future chaos.”
It’s not the first time Carrey has said that Manafort is an alien. Carrey tweeted a drawing earlier this month of an alien slipping on a Manafort mask, with the caption, “The hideous entity that walks among us as ‘Paul Manafort’ slips on its human skin-suit for a quick mugshot.”
The hideous entity that walks among us as “Paul Manafort” slips on its human skin-suit for a quick mugshot. pic.twitter.com/zT3h1Eoeja
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 13, 2018